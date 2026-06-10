Douglas Elliman Expands to Paris

Firm Deepens International Footprint, Bringing Signature Luxury Brokerage to the French Capital at a Pivotal Moment for the Market

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC ("Douglas Elliman"), the nation's preeminent real estate brokerage, today announced the expansion of its French alliance into Paris, extending its presence in the country following the firm's landmark entry into France and Monaco announced last fall. The office will be in the 7th arrondissement in Paris.

The Paris launch marks the next phase of Douglas Elliman's international growth strategy and positions the firm in one of the world's most closely watched and coveted residential property markets. The city joins Bordeaux, the French Riviera, the French Alps, Monaco, and Saint-Barthélemy as markets served under the Douglas Elliman banner.

"Paris represents one of the great luxury real estate markets in the world, and it has been central to our international vision from the beginning," said Michael S. Liebowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Inc. "Our clients demand access to the very best, whether they are buying in Palm Beach, Manhattan, or the 7th arrondissement. This expansion delivers exactly that."

"The world's luxury buyers increasingly view real estate through a global lens, and Paris remains one of the most sought-after destinations for wealth, lifestyle, and investment," said Lena Johnson, President of National Brokerage for Douglas Elliman. "Expanding our presence there strengthens Douglas Elliman's ability to serve clients wherever opportunity and aspiration take them."

The Paris expansion builds on Douglas Elliman's broader international growth initiative, which brought the firm into Europe in 2025. The firm operates with noted European property advisors Philippe Curutchet, Fredrik Lilloe, and Edward de Mallet Morgan, who collectively bring decades of experience and a track record of landmark transactions across the most coveted markets in France and Monaco.

"Paris has always been the natural next step for our partnership with Douglas Elliman," said Philippe Curutchet, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Douglas Elliman France. "The demand from American buyers and international investors seeking a trusted partner in the capital has been extraordinary, and we are now positioned to serve them at the highest level."

"What distinguishes this platform is the integration between the American network and the on-the-ground expertise we bring in France," said Fredrik Lilloe, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Douglas Elliman France. Added Edward de Mallet Morgan, Managing Director Monaco, Group Head of Private Office of Douglas Elliman France, "for clients who move between continents, that connection is invaluable."

The Paris region will be led by Charlotte Lonne. With more than ten years of experience in luxury real estate, including seven years at a leading Paris-based brokerage specializing in exceptional properties, she brings extensive expertise in the high-end market and a deep understanding of international clientele.

"Paris is always a good idea, not just for Americans, but for anyone who dreams of experiencing an authentic Parisian lifestyle," said Charlotte Lonne, Managing Director Paris Office.

Douglas Elliman was founded in New York in 1911 and today ranks among the preeminent luxury residential brokerages in the United States, with operations spanning New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, and globally.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc. provides other real estate services, including development marketing, mortgage as well as settlement and escrow services in select markets, and uses as well as invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology solutions and companies. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Inc. is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

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Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

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SOURCE Douglas Elliman