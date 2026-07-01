DOVE AND THE ICONIC PINK BEAUTY BAR JOIN THE WORLD OF "ELLE," THE "LEGALLY BLONDE" PREQUEL SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO

From in-show integrations to fan experiences and creator collaborations, Dove celebrates its iconic Pink Beauty Bar, bringing two enduring pink icons together

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty brand Dove has joined the world of "Elle," the "Legally Blonde" prequel series now streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with an integrated collaboration that brings the iconic Dove Pink Beauty Bar to "Legally Blonde" fans on-screen and beyond. Through nostalgic in-show integrations, co-branded content, creator collaborations, experiential marketing and more, Dove will connect with multiple generations of devoted "Legally Blonde" fans and new viewers experiencing the magic of Elle Woods for the first time.

90s inspired Magazine Ad in Elle featuring the Dove Pink Beauty Bar. Elle Woods washing her face with the Dove Pink Beauty Bar.

Season One of "Elle" follows Elle Woods before she was a fish-out-of-water at Harvard. We meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices. Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, and forms an even tighter bond to her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other. With each challenge she faces, Elle grows closer to the Elle Woods we know and love today.



As Elle Woods navigates new high school experiences, Dove taps into something timeless: the confidence found in everyday beauty routines – brought to life as we see Elle begin her day by washing her face with Dove Pink Beauty Bar in episode three of the series. Just like Elle's resume, Dove Beauty Bar is pink, scented, and totally impressive, delivering a gentle cleanse that leaves skin feeling soft, smooth and ready for the day.



Viewers of the series will also spot a 90s inspired Dove Pink Beauty Bar advertisement as Elle flips through her favorite magazine poolside. Beyond the screen, highlights include Dove's presence at the immersive "Elle World" experience, where guests stepped into the brand's 'Confidence Corner' to create personalized Confidence Kits filled with Dove beauty products.



"Dove and Elle Woods are both icons that have shaped how we think about beauty and confidence for decades," said Kathryn Fernandez, Head of Dove Masterbrand and Skin Cleansing, US. "This collaboration brings those legacies together, honoring the self-expression and joy of 90s beauty culture in a way that feels fresh and relevant today."

Unlike ordinary soap bars, Dove Pink Beauty Bar is formulated with ¼ moisturizing cream and mild cleansers that help skin retain its natural moisture instead of stripping it, making it suitable for daily use on the face, body and hands. Perfect for Gemini vegetarians like Elle and Bruiser Woods, Dove is a PETA-certified cruelty-free brand, and does not test on animals anywhere in the world.



This collaboration connects Dove Pink Beauty Bar with a multi-generational audience, celebrating timeless beauty routines, everyday moments of self-care, and beauty storytelling rooted in Elle Woods' signature confidence and unapologetically pink self-expression.



Bring a touch of pink to your daily routine with Dove Pink Beauty Bar, available at major retailers nationwide, including Amazon. For more information, visit Dove.com. Watch "Elle," From the World of "Legally Blonde" now streaming beginning July 2026 exclusively on Prime Video.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of its iconic Beauty Bar and patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.



Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.



For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style. Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. This includes never using AI to alter or distort real people in our marketing, advertising or campaigns. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.



Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.



For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca



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SOURCE Dove