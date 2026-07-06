DOVE SERVES UP NOSTALGIA WITH NEW ICE CREAM PARLOR LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION

Available exclusively at Target, the limited-edition collection reimagines classic ice cream parlor favorites through four indulgent scents.

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty brand Dove is introducing a sweet new way to care for your skin with the launch of the NEW Dove Ice Cream Parlor Limited-Edition Collection, available exclusively at Target beginning July 5 for a limited time, while supplies last.

Inspired by the nostalgic joy of classic ice cream parlors, the collection includes four irresistible ice cream-inspired scents: Coconut Vanilla, Pistachio Gelato, Raspberry Sorbet, and Strawberry Swirl.

Design your own scent sundae with the NEW Dove Ice Cream Parlor Limited-Edition Collection.

The range delivers the superior care consumers know and love from Dove, while transforming everyday body care into an indulgent self-care experience. With a lineup of Body Washes, Body Scrubs, Antiperspirant Deodorants and Body Mists, consumers can "Scoop, Rinse, Repeat," mixing and matching to create their own personalized self-care sundae.

"We're seeing consumers reimagine nostalgic trends with sweetness and self-expression, which inspired us to bring that sense of indulgence to everyday self-care with this limited-edition collection," said Kathryn Fernandez, Head of Dove Masterbrand and Skin Cleansing, US. "We're excited to launch exclusively at Target, inviting Dove lovers, and those who may be new to Dove, to rediscover the flavors and scents they grew up with – now reimagined through superior self-care."

Ready to scoop, the collection serves up four irresistible scent experiences, all available in Dove Body Wash, Body Scrub, Antiperspirant Deodorant and Body Mist formats:

Coconut Vanilla – A warm vanilla base wrapped in buttery coconut and soft florals. A creamy, dessert-like blend with a splash of fruity brightness.

A warm vanilla base wrapped in buttery coconut and soft florals. A creamy, dessert-like blend with a splash of fruity brightness. Pistachio Gelato – A creamy pistachio gelato melting into sweet pieces of nougat and toffee vanilla popcorn.

A creamy pistachio gelato melting into sweet pieces of nougat and toffee vanilla popcorn. Raspberry Sorbet – A soft musk and floral base wrapped in delicate jasmine and rose. Sparkling citrus and juicy berries bring a burst of summer.

A soft musk and floral base wrapped in delicate jasmine and rose. Sparkling citrus and juicy berries bring a burst of summer. Strawberry Swirl – A harmony of ripe strawberries, juicy fruit notes and smooth brown sugar with a soft gourmand touch.

The collection is available exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com beginning July 5 for a limited time while supplies last. Retail price ranges from $6.99-$7.99 each. For more information, visit Dove.com.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of its iconic Beauty Bar and patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style. Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. This includes never using AI to alter or distort real people in our marketing, advertising or campaigns. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.7 billion people every day. We have 96,000 employees and generated sales of €50.5 billion in 2025.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Eli Pitcock

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SOURCE Dove