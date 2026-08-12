Dove Deodorant Celebrates the Style, Confidence and Culture of the 2026 US Open as Official Sponsor of Underarms

New platform "Don't Sweat It. Make A Racket." inspires fans to show up confidently at the most spectacular Grand Slam® in tennis.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty brand Dove returns to the US Open for a second year as the Official Underarm Sponsor, celebrating the confidence, style and fan culture that has transformed the tournament into one of the summer's most defining cultural moments. As sports, fashion and beauty continue to collide on and off the court, Dove is ensuring fans' boldest fashion choices shine from first serve to final set through its new Don't Sweat It. Make A Racket. platform.

New platform "Don't Sweat It. Make A Racket." inspires fans to show up confidently at the most spectacular Grand Slam® in tennis.

Dove will bring Don't Sweat It. Make A Racket. to life through a series of IRL and digital activations, including a new short film and experiences across the country, spotlighting the looks, fan traditions, and athletes that define the US Open. Powered by Dove Antiperspirant, which delivers 72-hour sweat and odor protection, the campaign gives fans a chance to serve their best fits without worrying about their pits. For the most fashionable trendsetters, the Dove Invisible collection offers protection with no white marks making it the essential base layer for any fit. From courtside refresh moments to hometown watch parties, activations include:

The Re[set] Club by Dove: A dedicated refresh destination on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center where attendees can cool down, touch up and get match-ready to grand slam their fashion moments with Dove Advanced Care, beauty and style essentials, interactive photo moments and more.

A dedicated refresh destination on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center where attendees can cool down, touch up and get match-ready to grand slam their fashion moments with Dove Advanced Care, beauty and style essentials, interactive photo moments and more. Don't Sweat Your Fit: A collaboration with photographer and cultural creatives, Tyrell Hampton and Johnny Criollo of Watching New York, to highlight the unmistakably confident styles synonymous with the US Open. Inspired by Dove Invisible's clear application that lets bold fashion choices shine, Hampton and Criollo will capture the looks, trends and personal style that define the tournament.

A collaboration with photographer and cultural creatives, Tyrell Hampton and Johnny Criollo of Watching New York, to highlight the unmistakably confident styles synonymous with the US Open. Inspired by Dove Invisible's clear application that lets bold fashion choices shine, Hampton and Criollo will capture the looks, trends and personal style that define the tournament. Racquet Report: A social content series in partnership with the USTA capturing the looks, conversations and opinions that make the US Open unlike any other sporting event, Carly Aquilino will be on the grounds interviewing fans.

A social content series in partnership with the USTA capturing the looks, conversations and opinions that make the US Open unlike any other sporting event, Carly Aquilino will be on the grounds interviewing fans. Make A Racket at Women-Owned Sports Bars: To celebrate the Women's Finals and champion the athletes inspiring the next generation, Dove is opening tabs across ten women-owned bars across the U.S. to treat fans to complimentary food and drinks while they cheer on the tournament's biggest matches. Dove is creating spaces where fans can come together to celebrate the passion, community and momentum driving women's sports forward. And as the excitement builds, Dove Deodorant helps fans stay fresh, so they can focus on cheering on the game and not breaking a sweat.

"The heat of the US Open comes from the fans just as much as the matches," said Kevin Tolson, Head of Dove & SheaMoisture Deodorants at Unilever. "We want to encourage everyone to 'make a racket' in their own way. Whether you're making a statement with your match day outfit or cheering at home with your hands raised high, Dove helps you do it without worrying about sweat or white marks."

Whether you're taking in the action from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center or cheering from your favorite sports bar, Dove is inviting fans everywhere to Don't Sweat It. Make A Racket. with Dove Advanced Care and Dove Invisible, available in retailers nationwide.

About Dove Antiperspirant

Dove Advanced Care and Dove Invisible deliver 72-hour sweat and odor protection with unique Pro-Ceramide Technology to help repair and strengthen the skin's natural barrier. Dove Invisible also provides the added benefit of clear application without leaving white marks. Available in Dry Spray and Stick formats, the collection leaves skin softer and more resilient, with over 20 fragrances including Cool Essentials, Caring Coconut, and more. Suggested retail price: $8.99 (Dry Spray) / $7.99 (Stick). Dove Antiperspirant is now available at major mass, food, drug, and club retailers nationwide.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of its iconic Beauty Bar and patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style. Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. This includes never using AI to alter or distort real people in our marketing, advertising or campaigns. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.7 billion people every day. We have 96,000 employees and generated sales of €50.5 billion in 2025.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

SOURCE Dove