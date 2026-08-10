DOVE KICKS OFF THE SEASON OF JOY AS HOLIDAY TREATS RETURNS FOR A THIRD YEAR

Featuring five new scents and returning favorites that bring the nostalgia and excitement of the holiday season to everyday personal care routines

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty brand Dove is officially kicking off the holiday season. Returning for its third year, the limited-edition Dove Holiday Treats Collection features five new seasonal scents and returning favorites inspired by the nostalgic, joyful scents of fall and the holidays.

Limited-Edition 2026 Dove Holiday Treats Collection Product Lineup available now at retailers nationwide, with exclusive fragrances available at Walmart and Target.

As the leader in the seasonal fall and winter holiday personal care market, Dove is introducing new scents Pear Delight, Winter Berry, Snickerdoodle, Salted Caramel and Vanilla Frosting, alongside returning favorites Pecan Crunch, Cinnamon Pumpkin, Sugar Cookie and Frosted Plum. The Dove Holiday Treats Collection combines holiday inspired fragrances with the superior care and nourishment you know and love from Dove across Body Wash, Body Scrub, Antiperspirant Deodorant, Liquid Hand Wash, Beauty Bars and Body Mists.

More than a seasonal collection, Dove Holiday Treats playfully engages a growing "False Fall" phenomenon, where one crisp 60-degree day is all it takes for people to embrace the comfort, nostalgia and joy of the season.

"The holiday season is defined by the scents and rituals people wait to celebrate all year long," said Kathryn Fernandez, Head of Dove Masterbrand and Skin Cleansing, US. "As everyone begins swapping in cozier, warmer scents at the first signs of fall, they're looking for small ways to bring comfort, nostalgia and joy into their everyday routines. Dove Holiday Treats brings the spirit of the season to life through indulgent, holiday scents and the superior care and nourishment Dove is known for."

Beginning August 8, people can start shopping the collection nationwide, including six seasonal scents available at Walmart:

NEW Dove Pear Delight (available nationwide) – Harvested juicy pear meets bright Meyer lemon for a crisp, bright fragrance that's fresh, comforting and perfectly sweet.

– Harvested juicy pear meets bright Meyer lemon for a crisp, bright fragrance that's fresh, comforting and perfectly sweet. NEW Dove Winter Berry (Walmart exclusive) – Frosted winter berries create a velvety, festive fragrance inspired by the season's first snowfall.

– Frosted winter berries create a velvety, festive fragrance inspired by the season's first snowfall. NEW Dove Snickerdoodle (Walmart exclusive) – Toasted cinnamon and sweet brown sugar come together in a warm, bakery-inspired scent.

– Toasted cinnamon and sweet brown sugar come together in a warm, bakery-inspired scent. Dove Pecan Crunch (Walmart exclusive) – Toasted pecans, caramelized sugar and a touch of warm vanilla come together in a rich, buttery scent inspired by fresh-baked treats.

– Toasted pecans, caramelized sugar and a touch of warm vanilla come together in a rich, buttery scent inspired by fresh-baked treats. Dove Cinnamon Pumpkin (available nationwide) – Back by popular demand, sweet cinnamon spice blends with buttery pumpkin notes for the ultimate cozy Fall fragrance.

– Back by popular demand, sweet cinnamon spice blends with buttery pumpkin notes for the ultimate cozy Fall fragrance. Dove Sugar Cookie (available nationwide) – Back by popular demand, heartwarming vanilla nuttiness and freshly baked sugar cookie notes create a deliciously nostalgic holiday fragrance.

Beginning September 15, Dove will expand the collection with three additional scents available exclusively at Target, joining the broader Holiday Treats line-up available at retailers nationwide:

NEW Dove Salted Caramel (Target exclusive launching 9/15) – Rich melted caramel swirled with a delicate touch of sea salt creates a warm, sweet scent inspired by one of the season's favorite treats.

– Rich melted caramel swirled with a delicate touch of sea salt creates a warm, sweet scent inspired by one of the season's favorite treats. NEW Dove Vanilla Frosting (Target exclusive launching 11/8) – Whipped vanilla bean and sweet buttercream blend into a rich, comforting fragrance inspired by holiday desserts.

– Whipped vanilla bean and sweet buttercream blend into a rich, comforting fragrance inspired by holiday desserts. Dove Frosted Plum (Target exclusive launching 11/8) – Back by popular demand, frosted plum and spun sugar combine for a sweet, winter wonderland-inspired scent.

The limited-edition Dove Holiday Treats Collection is available nationwide for a limited time, with select fragrances exclusive to Walmart and Target. Products range from $4.99 to $8.99, while supplies last. To learn more, visit Dove.com.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of its iconic Beauty Bar and patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style. Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. This includes never using AI to alter or distort real people in our marketing, advertising or campaigns. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.7 billion people every day. We have 96,000 employees and generated sales of €50.5 billion in 2025.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

Media Contact

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SOURCE Dove