Dover Precision Components Launches Advanced Innovation Lab Services to Support Product Validation and Development of Rotating and Reciprocating Machinery

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Precision Components, a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced fluid film bearings and magnetic bearing systems, today announced the launch of advanced product and material testing services through its Innovation Lab for original equipment manufacturers and end users. These new services are designed to help product development engineers validate designs, optimize performance, and accelerate time to market.

Dover Precision Components' 12,000-square-foot flagship Innovation Lab opened in Houston, TX, in 2022 and was built to centralize its test rigs and bring together its research and product development teams. As part of the Company's global network of state-of-the-art facilities, the lab supports comprehensive product analysis throughout the development lifecycle, from early-stage concept validation to final performance verification under real-world operating conditions.

"When your reputation is built on precision, reliability, and performance, testing is not just an option, it's a competitive advantage," said Burak Bekisli, Director of Innovation. "Our lab services are designed to serve as an extension of our customers' engineering teams, providing advanced testing, analysis, and collaboration to help bring high-performance, mission-critical solutions to market with confidence."

Dover Precision Components' Innovation Lab offers a full suite of services supporting the needs of design and product development engineers working across turbines, compressors, and rotating equipment systems, including:

Prototype validation and design optimization, helping engineers refine components before full-scale production.

Failure mode and root cause analysis, delivering data-driven insights to solve complex performance challenges.

Accelerated lifecycle testing, validating durability and long-term performance under demanding operating conditions.

Regulatory and compliance testing, helping ensure products meet industry standards.

Custom test rigs, designed to replicate proprietary assemblies and real-world operating environments.

Thermal, mechanical, chemical, optical, and tribological characterization as well as comparative testing for advanced material systems.

Dover Precision Components' services also extend to emerging applications such as the hydrogen economy, where advanced tribology testing helps engineers address wear challenges in high-pressure hydrogen environments.

About Dover Precision Components:

Dover Precision Components delivers performance-critical solutions for rotating and reciprocating machinery across the oil & gas, power generation, marine, industrial, chemical, and general processing markets. Comprising the Waukesha Bearings, Bearings Plus, Inpro/Seal, and Cook Compression brands, our portfolio includes hydrodynamic bearings, active magnetic bearings, system and bearing protection, reciprocating compressor valves, sealing technologies, pistons, rods, and more. Each solution is custom-engineered to provide optimum efficiency, reliability, and productivity, and is backed by comprehensive aftermarket services. Dover Precision Components serves its global customer base through facilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as technical sales representatives around the world. Additional information is available at doverprecision.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Dover Precision Components Contact:

Robin Vodenlic

(281) 939-2450

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover