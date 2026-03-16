Dow to participate at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

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The Dow Chemical Company

Mar 16, 2026, 08:05 ET

MIDLAND, Mich., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) will participate in a fireside chat during the 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 18 at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Dow invites investors to join the live webcast through its website. A replay and transcript will also be available following the event.

About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, customer-focused innovation and leading business positions enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 29 countries and employ approximately 34,600 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $40 billion in 2025. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us at www.dow.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:                                                         
Andrew Riker                                                     
[email protected]
+1 989-633-5564

Media:                                                              
Sarah Young                                                     
[email protected]
+1 989-638-6871        

X: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/ 
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical 
Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

®TM Trademark of The Dow Chemical Company ("Dow") or an affiliated company of Dow

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company

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