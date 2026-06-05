Dow to participate at the 2026 Wells Fargo 16th Annual Industrials & Materials Conference

News provided byThe Dow Chemical Company
Jun 05, 2026, 09:00 ET
MIDLAND, Mich., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) will participate in a fireside chat during the 2026 Wells Fargo 16th Annual Industrials & Materials Conference on Tuesday, June 9 at 9:45 a.m. ET.
Dow invites investors to join the live webcast through its website. A replay and transcript will also be available following the event.
About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, customer-focused innovation and leading business positions enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 29 countries and employ approximately 34,600 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $40 billion in 2025. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us at www.dow.com.
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SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company
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