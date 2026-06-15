Dr. Calvin Choi, Founder of AMTD IDEA, Successfully Re-Appointed as the President of the Hong Kong Island Federation

PARIS, NEW YORK, and LONDON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group"), AMTD IDEA Group ("AMTD IDEA") (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) and The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE") (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital Inc., jointly announce that Dr. Calvin Choi, founder of AMTD IDEA, has been successfully re-elected and appointed as the President of the Hong Kong Island Federation (the "Federation").

Established in June 1999, the Hong Kong Island Federation is committed to supporting the Hong Kong SAR Government in governing in accordance with the law and safeguarding the city's long-term prosperity and stability. The Federation maintains close cooperation with government departments responsible for home affairs, social welfare and policing, and is dedicated to promoting community development, strengthening social harmony on Hong Kong Island, and fostering closer ties among community organizations.

Since 2021, the Federation has been one of the three leading registered organizations under the Grassroots Associations Subsector of the Hong Kong Election Committee and became a highly influential grassroots body in coordinating social affairs and community efforts in Hong Kong Island. The Federation currently has 125 group members and 98 honorary group members, with its affiliated organizations representing more than 200,000 individual members.

Dr. Calvin Choi's successful re-appointment as the President of the Federation reflects the strong trust and recognition by the community, as well as his longstanding dedication to public service and community building notwithstanding his retirement. It also underscores AMTD Group's and the AMTD Charity Foundation's firm commitment to supporting the Hong Kong SAR's sustainable development, strengthening social cohesion and promoting inclusive progress.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions conglomerate group, connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L'Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties. Also, TGE is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor manager, with its first SPAC successfully raised and priced on December 18, 2025.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor"provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects,""anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes,""estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and/or The Generation Essentials Group, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

For AMTD IDEA Group:

IR Office

AMTD IDEA Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

For AMTD Digital Inc.:

IR Office

AMTD Digital Inc.

EMAIL: [email protected]

For The Generation Essentials Group:

IR Office

The Generation Essentials Group

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE AMTD IDEA Group; AMTD Digital Inc.; The Generation Essentials Group