Dr. David Sinclair Launches Lifespan, the First Science Media Platform Built by Longevity Scientists to Advance Medical Research

Announced today on The Joe Rogan Experience – and coinciding with Dr. Sinclair's National Geographic cover story on his work leading the world's first-ever human clinical trial for longevity – Lifespan brings trusted, evidence-based longevity science directly to the public

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. David A. Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D., Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School, longevity scientist, and author of the international bestseller Lifespan, today announced the launch of Lifespan Group LLC and its flagship platform, Lifespan.com. Dr. Sinclair unveiled Lifespan on The Joe Rogan Experience, the same day he is featured in National Geographic's cover story on his longevity human clinical trial.

Dr. David Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D., with the inaugural issue of Lifespan Magazine

Lifespan makes trusted longevity science accessible to the public through evidence-based journalism, educational resources, and a global membership community. The platform connects people directly with the scientists advancing healthy human longevity and supports medical research worldwide.

The launch builds on the success of Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair, which reached #1 in Apple's Health & Fitness podcast category during its first season and introduced millions of listeners to the science of aging.

The platform launches with Lifespan Magazine, a first-of-its-kind longevity publication written entirely by scientists and thought leaders. As longevity science advances at an unprecedented pace, public health information is increasingly shaped by conflicting advice, misinformation, and claims that outpace the evidence. Lifespan offers an alternative by translating high-quality, peer-reviewed research into clear, trusted information with the context needed for informed decision-making.

"We are entering a period where discoveries in the biology of aging are moving from the laboratory into everyday life, but public understanding has not kept pace," said Dr. Sinclair. "Lifespan was created to bridge that gap by giving people direct access to the science and the scientists shaping the future of health."

Lifespan was founded not only to explain longevity science but also to advance it. The company proudly supports the Lifespan Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping bridge gaps in government research funding, supporting the work of early-career scientists studying aging and longevity, and accelerating the development of therapies that target the root causes of age-related diseases.

Unlike traditional health publications and shows, the editorial team and contributing writers of Lifespan Magazine and the Lifespan show are active longevity scientists, providing audiences with deeper scientific context, clearer explanations, and direct insight from researchers working at the forefront of the field.

"Scientific discoveries rarely fit into a headline," said Kathleen Fitzgerald, Director of Partnerships at Lifespan and former Head of YouTube Programs. "People deserve to understand what the evidence shows, where it is strongest, and where important questions remain. Lifespan translates complex research into practical guidance that helps people make better decisions about healthy aging."

Further strengthening its leadership team, Lifespan has recruited Emmy Award-winning producer, director, and cinematographer Daniel Salazar III, formerly a producer at NASA. Salazar leads the company's creative vision across film, video, and digital media, helping bring the world's leading longevity scientists and their discoveries to audiences around the globe.

Lifespan operates on a community-first model, providing members with early access to new podcast episodes, full access to Lifespan Magazine and its archives, detailed show notes with references, exclusive conversations with leading longevity researchers, a members' book club, Ask Me Anything sessions with Dr. Sinclair, and other educational resources.

Learn more at Lifespan.com, where readers can join a global longevity community, explore Lifespan Magazine, watch the latest episodes of Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair, and help support the future of longevity research.

About Lifespan

Lifespan Group LLC is a science media and education company with a mission to help everyone live their longest, healthiest lives. Lifespan is building the world's largest longevity community, connecting people directly with the scientists working to understand – and ultimately improve – how we age. Founded and led by Dr. David A. Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D., Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School, New York Times bestselling author, TIME 100 honoree, and one of the world's leading longevity scientists, Lifespan makes trusted, evidence-based longevity science accessible worldwide through Lifespan Magazine – a first-of-its-kind publication written by scientists and leading thought leaders – the #1 Health & Fitness podcast Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair, educational resources, exclusive interviews, and a global membership community. Lifespan supports early-career researchers through the Lifespan Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping accelerate discoveries that could transform the prevention and treatment of age-related diseases.

SOURCE Lifespan