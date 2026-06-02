Dr. David Sinclair and Dr. Adiv Johnson Publish the First Comprehensive Evidence Map of Human Epigenetic Aging Interventions

Landmark review analyzes 41 human studies to identify which interventions have been shown to slow next-generation epigenetic aging clocks, and which widely discussed longevity interventions remain unproven.

BOSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Adiv Johnson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Tally Health, and Dr. David Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D., Founder of Lifespan and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School, have published the first comprehensive evidence map examining interventions that may influence human biological aging.

Source: Johnson A, Sinclair DA, et al. "Which Interventions Influence Biological Aging?" Frontiers in Genetics (2026)

Published in Frontiers in Genetics, the review analyzed 41 human studies spanning pharmaceuticals, dietary interventions, exercise programs, supplements, and emerging therapies, making it the largest published synthesis of research on interventions evaluated using next-generation epigenetic aging clocks. By organizing the available human evidence into a single framework, the study enables researchers, clinicians, journalists, and the public to compare the breadth of evidence across interventions and biomarkers and identify key gaps for future research.

Among the interventions associated with favorable changes in next-generation epigenetic aging clocks were exercise, semaglutide, pitavastatin (a cholesterol-lowering medication), a plant-rich dietary pattern, caloric restriction, omega-3 fatty acids, multivitamin-multimineral supplementation, and emerging clinical therapies. The review also identified numerous interventions that failed to significantly alter next-generation epigenetic aging clocks.

The study, co-authored by Dr. Adiv Johnson and Dr. David Sinclair, examined next-generation epigenetic aging clocks – advanced biomarkers that are more strongly associated with health outcomes and mortality risk than an earlier generation of epigenetic aging clocks.

"Over the past several years, the field of longevity science has expanded rapidly, with new studies regularly reporting the effects of lifestyles and interventions on biomarkers of aging," said Dr. Sinclair, Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and co-author of the study. "What has been missing is a comprehensive assessment of the human evidence. This review helps clarify where the strongest signals exist, where findings are mixed, and where additional research is needed."

Importantly, the authors emphasize that epigenetic aging clocks remain investigational biomarkers and are not direct measures of lifespan or healthspan. However, next-generation clocks have become increasingly important research tools because they are more closely associated with health outcomes and mortality risk than earlier aging biomarkers.

"This paper is valuable not because it promotes a single intervention, but because it organizes an entire field of research," said Dr. Johnson, lead and corresponding author of the study. "By systematically evaluating the human evidence, we hope it becomes a resource that helps researchers, clinicians, and the public better understand aging biomarkers and where more research is required."

Relevance to Lifespan

The review represents a major publication co-authored by the founder of Lifespan and reflects Lifespan's commitment to advancing longevity science through research, education, and public engagement.

Founded on the belief that the latest advances in longevity science should be accessible to everyone, Lifespan was created to connect the public directly with the researchers driving the field forward. Through original research, scientific publications, educational media, and direct access to leading scientists and physicians, Lifespan works to accelerate both public understanding of longevity science and progress across the field.

As Lifespan prepares for full platform launch later this month, the organization will continue expanding its science, media, and research offerings. To learn more, visit lifespan.com.

The open-access study, Turning Back Time: A Comprehensive List of Interventions That Decrease Next-Generation Epigenetic Aging Clocks in Humans, is available now in Frontiers in Genetics.

About Lifespan

Lifespan is building the world's largest longevity community, dedicated to helping everyone live their longest, healthiest lives. Through research, education, and global media initiatives, Lifespan connects the public directly with the scientists advancing longevity science. By making emerging discoveries more accessible and supporting promising early-career researchers through the Lifespan Foundation, the Lifespan community aims to accelerate progress towards longer, healthier lives for all.

SOURCE Lifespan