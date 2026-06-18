Dr. Fei-Fei Li Built Modern AI. Now She's Teaching It on MasterClass.

The pioneering computer scientist whose work made modern AI possible teaches members what comes after chatbots and how to shape what AI becomes

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the personalized learning platform unlocking human potential with the world's best, today announced the launch of Dr. Fei-Fei Li: AI's Future—and Yours, a class that covers the current state of AI development, its real-world applications and the role individuals can play in influencing how the technology evolves. Known as the Godmother of AI, Li is a Stanford professor, cofounder and CEO of World Labs and founding director of Stanford's Human-Centered AI Institute. Her foundational research on ImageNet helped spark the deep learning revolution behind every AI product in use today. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass, where members have unlimited access to 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

Dr. Fei-Fei Li for MasterClass

The class begins where most AI conversations stop. While public attention has been fixed on large language models, Li argues that chatbots represent only the ground floor of a much larger revolution. She introduces members to spatial intelligence, the ability of AI systems to perceive, reason and act within three-dimensional worlds, and explains why this next wave of technological innovation will touch every aspect of daily life, from healthcare and education to work and creative expression. Drawing on 25 years at the center of AI development, Li gives members the framework to understand what is actually happening in labs and boardrooms right now and recognize the moments when individual voices and choices can still influence how this technology develops.

"The anxiety around AI is real. But anxiety without understanding just leaves you stuck," Li says. "What I hope members take from this class is something more useful than anxiety: agency. The decisions being made right now about how AI is built and deployed will be very hard to undo. The window to help shape them is still open. I believe the more people who genuinely understand what's at stake, the better the outcome for all of us."

Lessons include:

Beyond the Chatbot: The Next Era of AI. Li explains why large language models are the ground floor of the AI revolution, not the ceiling. Members learn how spatial intelligence–the capacity of AI systems to understand, reason and act within 3D environments–represents the next frontier already emerging in applications from robotic surgery to autonomous vehicles. Li draws on her work building ImageNet and founding Stanford's Human-Centered AI Institute to show why this shift demands broader public engagement.

Li explains why large language models are the ground floor of the AI revolution, not the ceiling. Members learn how spatial intelligence–the capacity of AI systems to understand, reason and act within 3D environments–represents the next frontier already emerging in applications from robotic surgery to autonomous vehicles. Li draws on her work building ImageNet and founding Stanford's Human-Centered AI Institute to show why this shift demands broader public engagement. AI and the Future of Work. Li walks members through the difference between automation and augmentation, and why that distinction matters for every job and industry. She uses real examples, from ICU nurses whose documentation burden could be eased by AI to radiologists who are being empowered rather than replaced, to show how the technology shifts workflows without erasing the human judgment, creativity and care at the center of meaningful work.

Li walks members through the difference between automation and augmentation, and why that distinction matters for every job and industry. She uses real examples, from ICU nurses whose documentation burden could be eased by AI to radiologists who are being empowered rather than replaced, to show how the technology shifts workflows without erasing the human judgment, creativity and care at the center of meaningful work. Human-Centered AI: Values, Agency and What Comes Next. Li argues that machine values are human values built in by the people designing and deploying these systems. She explains how every major decision in AI development, from which data gets used to who benefits from a given application, is a human choice, and shows members how to engage in the public conversation about AI with more nuance, confidence and agency. Li draws on her experience testifying before Congress and leading Stanford's HAI Institute to model what responsible advocacy looks like.

Dr. Fei-Fei Li: AI's Future—and Yours joins AI and Medicine: Your Secret to Better Health; The New Rules of Wealth; and Achieve More With AI, expanding MasterClass's growing slate of AI-focused classes.

Embed & view the trailer here: https://youtu.be/Ih7h-PiLosI

Download stills here: https://dam.masterclass.com/Share/105b7pp586l1uti2be3g5035cmad6ox2

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

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SOURCE MasterClass