Learn to Talk to Anyone with Confidence: The Conversation Advantage Launches on MasterClass

Harvard Business School professor Alison Wood Brooks teaches members how to talk to anyone with confidence, navigate hard conversations without freezing up, and own the high-pressure moments that matter most

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the personalized learning platform unlocking human potential with the world's best, today announced The Conversation Advantage, taught by Dr. Alison Wood Brooks, behavioral scientist, Harvard Business School professor and bestselling author of TALK: The Science of Conversation and the Art of Being Ourselves, which introduced thousands of readers to conversation as a learnable skill. Drawing on decades of behavioral science, Brooks translates cutting-edge research into practical tools anyone can use immediately. Brooks delivers a rigorous, teachable system for every conversation that matters, from career-defining moments to everyday interactions. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers have unlimited access to 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

Conversation is the skill we use more than any other, yet almost no one is formally taught how to do it well. It shapes our relationships, careers, leadership, learning, and wellbeing—one conversation at a time. When we don't know what else to say, many of us default to talking about ourselves or go-to topics, like the weather. In this class, Brooks shows members how to move beyond those defaults and build conversations that are more curious, more confident, and more meaningful.

At a time when loneliness, polarization, and AI are reshaping how we connect, the ability to have meaningful conversations has never mattered more.

"Conversation isn't a talent. It's a skill. And most of us were never taught it," Brooks says. "We walk into high-stakes moments without a plan, ask questions that backfire, and let tension harden into distance when one sentence could have dissolved it. That is not a personality flaw. It is a skill gap. With the right tools and practice, we can all improve. In this class, I break down exactly what makes conversations work so you can stop second-guessing yourself and start thriving, one conversation at a time."

Members will walk away from the class knowing:

How to Start a Conversation: Brooks introduces the topic pyramid, a framework for moving from small talk to meaningful dialogue, and explains why prepping conversation topics in advance is an act of kindness, not a script.

Brooks introduces the topic pyramid, a framework for moving from small talk to meaningful dialogue, and explains why prepping conversation topics in advance is an act of kindness, not a script. What to Do When Your Mind Goes Blank: Brooks teaches members to reframe anxiety as excitement and use clarifying questions to create space, then structure a response using proven formats like recommendation-reason-next steps and if-then.

Brooks teaches members to reframe anxiety as excitement and use clarifying questions to create space, then structure a response using proven formats like recommendation-reason-next steps and if-then. How to Keep Their Attention: Research shows that minds wander 25% of the time in conversation. Brooks shares techniques to pull someone back in, including topic switching, levity as "conversational CPR" and responsive listening, the upgrade from active listening that proves you truly heard them.

Research shows that minds wander 25% of the time in conversation. Brooks shares techniques to pull someone back in, including topic switching, levity as "conversational CPR" and responsive listening, the upgrade from active listening that proves you truly heard them. How to Get Out of a Conversation: Brooks explains how to create a smooth off-ramp using signals of care, topic bridges and forward-looking closing questions, and why the real reason someone keeps talking is usually that they don't yet feel heard.

Brooks explains how to create a smooth off-ramp using signals of care, topic bridges and forward-looking closing questions, and why the real reason someone keeps talking is usually that they don't yet feel heard. How to Tackle a Hard Conversation: Brooks introduces the CALM framework— confirm understanding, admit uncertainty, learn, and make it human—and explains why a learning mindset is more persuasive than leading with your own position.

Brooks introduces the CALM framework— confirm understanding, admit uncertainty, learn, and make it human—and explains why a learning mindset is more persuasive than leading with your own position. How to Keep a Misunderstanding From Spiraling: Brooks covers short- and long-term repair moves, including levity as a pressure release valve, and why a sincere apology with a concrete commitment to change is almost always reciprocated.

Introducing Not the Weather App

Most of us talk about the weather when we don't know what else to say. It's the universal conversation crutch. As a companion to The Conversation Advantage, MasterClass built a web app designed to help you move beyond talking about the weather.

Not the Weather App looks and feels exactly like a weather app, but it lives entirely on the web so you can open it instantly without needing an app store download. Instead of telling you it's 72 and sunny, it delivers a research-backed conversation tip from Brooks. Tips are tailored to the time of day and context, whether you're heading into a work meeting or a social situation, so you always have a forecast for the conversation ahead.

Not the Weather App is available for free at https://learn.masterclass.com/nottheweatherapp.

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Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

About MasterClass:

MasterClass is the personalized learning platform that unlocks human potential with the world's best instructors. A membership provides unlimited access to 200+ instructors and classes in a variety of formats and subjects, including business and leadership, communication, health and wellness, writing and more, available anytime, anywhere, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku®. Learn negotiation from Chris Voss. Build a business with Mark Cuban. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Navigate relationships with Esther Perel. Make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson.

Beyond its core membership, MasterClass offers advanced learning experiences built for the AI era. MasterClass Executive is an AI-native business education experience for working professionals who want to advance their careers, without pausing them or taking on debt. MasterClass On Call enables members to practice and prepare for high-stakes conversations through AI-powered roleplays and real-time coaching from the AI of the world's best, while MasterClass Certificates courses, developed with leading companies, equip learners with in-demand skills for fast-changing careers. For organizations, MasterClass at Work provides flexible training solutions that build essential skills across all levels of an enterprise.

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