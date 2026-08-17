Dr. Gary Lawton Clarifies Breast Lift vs. Breast Augmentation in San Antonio

An anatomy-first framework helps patients understand when volume, tissue elevation, or a carefully planned staged procedure is required.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media increasingly presents breast augmentation and breast lift surgery as interchangeable ways to restore the breast after pregnancy, weight loss, or aging. Yale-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Lawton is addressing that misconception with an anatomy-first framework for women considering a breast lift in San Antonio, or breast augmentation

The distinction is fundamental: an implant adds volume; a breast lift repositions and reshapes existing tissue using auto-augmentation with the existing breast tissue. Neither operation should be used as a substitute for the other when the patient's anatomy requires a different solution.

Volume and Position Are Different Problems

Breast augmentation can restore lost volume and improve upper-pole fullness but an implant does not remove excess skin or independently reposition a nipple that has descended below the inframammary fold. Mastopexy removes redundant skin, reshapes the breast envelope, and elevates the nipple-areola complex while preserving its blood supply.

"The question is not whether an implant or a lift is the more attractive operation," Dr. Lawton said. "The question is what structural problem exists. Adding volume to a breast that primarily needs elevation can enlarge the deformity rather than correct it. Removing skin from a breast that primarily lacks volume may leave the patient lifted but insufficiently full when what they really need is a transaxillary breast augmentation in San Antonio."

An Anatomy-First Breast Lift Evaluation

At Lawton Plastic Surgery, the evaluation begins with breast width, tissue thickness, skin elasticity, nipple position, asymmetry, existing breast volume, and the relationship between the breast and the inframammary fold. These variables determine whether the appropriate operation is a breast lift alone, minimal-scar breast augmentation, or a staged procedure.

The framework distinguishes three common patterns:

Adequate volume with stretched skin and a low nipple position generally points toward mastopexy.

Loss of volume with acceptable nipple position may be corrected with augmentation alone.

Both volume loss and true ptosis may require a carefully staged augmentation-mastopexy.

Why Combined Surgery Requires Staging

Augmentation-mastopexy places two competing mechanical forces into one operation. The implant expands the breast envelope while the lift reduces and reshapes it. The surgeon must coordinate implant dimensions, pocket position, skin removal, nipple elevation, parenchymal support, scar placement, and vascular preservation. Small planning errors can produce recurrent ptosis, implant malposition, widened scars, asymmetry, or excessive tension.

A Better Question for Patients

Patients searching for the best breast specialist in San Antonio should ask why a particular operation fits their anatomy, what problem each component solves, how blood supply will be protected, and how the proposed plan addresses the effect of gravity over time. A recommendation should follow anatomical analysis, not precede it.

"The most conservative operation is not automatically the one with the shortest scar or the fewest steps," Dr. Lawton said. "It is the operation that corrects the actual problem without adding an unnecessary procedure or leaving an obvious deformity untreated."

About Dr. Gary Lawton

Dr. Gary Lawton is a Yale-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon who has devoted more than 25 years exclusively to cosmetic surgery of the breast and body. He completed General Surgery and Plastic Surgery training at Yale University School of Medicine, served as Chief Resident in both specialties, and completed a two-year Yale Wound Healing Research Fellowship. He has performed tens of thousands of cosmetic breast and body procedures at Lawton Plastic Surgery in San Antonio.

Contact

Dr. Gary Lawton

Lawton Plastic Surgery

525 Oak Centre Drive, Suite 260

San Antonio, Texas

(210) 496-2639

Lawton Plastic Surgery directions and consultation information

SOURCE LAWTON PLASTIC SURGERY