Dr. Gary Lawton Warns Plastic Surgery Patients: Audit the Operating Room

A new five-point safety test shifts attention from social-media marketing to accreditation, anesthesia, emergency readiness, procedure selection and accountability according to board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Lawton in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients may spend months studying a surgeon's photographs yet never ask who controls the anesthesia, whether the operating room is independently accredited, or what happens if an emergency develops. Yale-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Lawton is challenging that blind spot with a five-point operating-room safety test for patients considering elective plastic surgery in San Antonio and nationwide

"A polished gallery cannot verify a crash cart, sterile processing, anesthesia credentials, or a transfer protocol," Dr. Lawton said. "The operating room is part of the operation. Patients should investigate it with the same seriousness they apply to the surgeon." https://www.plasticsurgery-sanantonio.com/about-us/the-lawton-experience

Accredited Outpatient Surgery Can Be Exceptionally Safe

Complication rates have been reported at 1.3% in accredited office-based suites, 1.9% in ambulatory surgery centers, and 2.4% in hospitals. A properly accredited outpatient facility provides a safe controlled environment for plastic surgery cases.

Accreditation is the dividing line. Quad A recognizes facilities only after they meet 100% of applicable standards governing personnel, equipment, infection control, anesthesia, recovery, emergency preparedness, records, and quality improvement.

The Five-Point Operating-Room Safety Test

Dr. Lawton advises every patient to obtain clear answers to five questions before paying a surgical deposit:

Verify the facility. Is accreditation current, independently verifiable, and appropriate for the anesthesia and procedures performed? Verify the surgeon. Is the physician certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, licensed without restriction, and credentialed to perform the proposed operation? Identify the anesthesia professional. Will a board-certified anesthesiologist administer and monitor anesthesia, what are that clinician's credentials, and is anesthesia managed independently while the surgeon operates? Audit emergency and recovery systems. Are resuscitation equipment, trained personnel, drills, transfer procedures, postoperative monitoring, and escalation pathways documented rather than assumed? Examine procedural judgment. Does the plan limit operative time and combinations according to the patient's physiology, or does commercial convenience drive the schedule?

Accreditation Is the Floor—Judgment Determines How It Is Used

The principles Dr. Lawton applies to tummy tuck surgery in San Antonio and individualized mommy makeover are that accreditation alone cannot compensate for poor patient selection, excessive operative duration, or indiscriminate procedure bundling.

"Safety is not a certificate hanging on a wall," Dr. Lawton said. "It is a continuously functioning system: the right patient, the right operation, the right anesthesia team, disciplined infection control, practiced emergency readiness, and a surgeon who remains accountable through recovery."

A Controlled Private Surgery Model in San Antonio

Dr. Lawton has performed tens of thousands of cosmetic breast and body procedures during more than 25 years in practice. Operations at Lawton Plastic Surgery are performed in his own private surgery center in San Antonio's Stone Oak area.

Patients looking for the top ranked number 1 breast augmentation, breast revision, breast lift, breast reduction, liposuction, tummy tuck, or mommy makeover surgeon in San Antonio can review Dr. Gary Lawton's training and credentials .

About Dr. Gary Lawton

Dr. Gary Lawton is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He has devoted more than 25 years exclusively to cosmetic surgery of the breast and body in San Antonio, Texas. He completed his General Surgery and Plastic Surgery training at Yale University School of Medicine, serving as Chief Resident in both specialties. He also excelled in the two-year Yale Wound Healing Research Fellowship devoted to the biology of tissue repair. Dr. Lawton has performed tens of thousands of cosmetic breast and body procedures and has received numerous professional distinctions.

Contact

Dr. Gary Lawton

Lawton Plastic Surgery

525 Oak Centre Drive, Suite 260

San Antonio, Texas

(210) 496-2639

Lawton Plastic Surgery consultation and directions

SOURCE LAWTON PLASTIC SURGERY