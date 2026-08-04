Dr. Gary Lawton Introduces Advanced Tummy Tuck Program in San Antonio

New program integrates individualized abdominal wall reconstruction, tissue preservation, staged contouring, advanced wound-healing science, and evidence-based recovery.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawton Plastic Surgery today announced the introduction of its Advanced Tummy Tuck Program, a comprehensive approach to abdominoplasty developed over more than 25 years devoted exclusively to cosmetic breast and body surgery. Rather than viewing a tummy tuck as simply the removal of excess skin, the program approaches abdominal contouring as the restoration of anatomy while respecting the biological principles that ultimately determine healing, scar quality, abdominal contour, and long-term stability. Patients considering abdominoplasty can review Is a Tummy Tuck Right for Me? for information about candidacy and realistic expectations.

What Is a Tummy Tuck?

"Patients often think a tummy tuck removes excess skin," said Yale-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Lawton. "That is simply the visible portion of the operation. The real operation is reconstructing the abdominal wall while preserving blood supply, managing mechanical tension, optimizing tissue perfusion, restoring anatomic relationships, and creating the biological conditions necessary for predictable long-term healing. These are the decisions that ultimately determine the quality of the final result." Additional information is available in Tummy Tuck Frequently Asked Questions.

Evidence-Based Tummy Tuck Recovery

Recovery planning begins before surgery and incorporates patient education, nutritional preparation, enhanced wound-healing protocols, and long-term follow-up.

Advanced Tummy Tuck Surgery

The Advanced Tummy Tuck Program was developed from a fundamental observation: although every tummy tuck carries the same procedural name, no two patients present with identical anatomy. Pregnancy, weight change, prior abdominal operations, fat distribution, skin elasticity, rectus diastasis, fascial integrity, scar formation, and wound-healing biology vary considerably from one patient to another. The operation must therefore be designed around the patient rather than expecting the patient to conform to a standardized operative formula.

The program begins with an individualized analysis of:

Skin quality, elasticity, and distribution of redundancy

Localized adiposity

Rectus diastasis and fascial laxity

Previous scars and their potential effect on blood supply

Umbilical position

Anticipated wound tension and scar placement

Nutritional and metabolic factors affecting healing

The relationship between the abdomen, waist, and surrounding body contour

Evolution of the Approach

Dr. Lawton's approach has evolved through continuous analysis of wound healing, scar maturation, postoperative recovery, and long-term patient outcomes. Each refinement has been directed toward a single objective: improving safety and predictability by working with biology rather than against it.

"The best surgical technique should never remain frozen in time," Dr. Lawton said. "Every operation, every recovery, and every long-term result should refine the operation that follows. The Advanced Tummy Tuck Program represents the culmination of thousands of incremental improvements developed over 25 years of focused operative experience."

Tissue Regeneration and the Ultimate Outcome

"The operation itself lasts less than two hours," Dr. Lawton explained. "Healing continues for months, and scar maturation continues for two years or longer. Long-term contour depends not only upon technical execution, but also upon tissue handling, preservation of blood supply, wound tension, inflammation, nutrition, and the biology of healing. Surgery begins in the operating room, but the final result is determined over time."

How to Evaluate a San Antonio Plastic Surgeon

Patients searching for the best plastic surgeon in San Antonio should ask how the surgeon analyzes anatomy, protects perfusion, manages fluid, responds to complications, and follows patients over time.

About Dr. Gary Lawton

Dr. Gary Lawton is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He has devoted more than 25 years exclusively to cosmetic surgery of the breast and body in San Antonio, Texas. He completed both General Surgery and Plastic Surgery training at Yale, where he served as Chief Resident in both specialities. He also completed a two-year Wound Healing Fellowship devoted to the biology of tissue repair and regenerative healing.

Dr. Lawton has performed tens of thousands of cosmetic surgeries and has devoted his career to the continual refinement of surgical technique through evidence-based innovation, advanced wound-healing science, and comprehensive patient care.

His academic, professional, and research distinctions include:

Corso Award for Plastic Surgery Research

Ohse Foundation Research Award

American College of Surgeons Award for Wound Healing

RealSelf Hall of Fame – Distinguished Inductee

RealSelf Top 100 Award

America's Top Plastic Surgeons

America's Most Honored Professionals – Top 1%

Scene in San Antonio Top Surgeon

Vitals Lifetime Achievement Award

Contact

Dr. Gary Lawton

Lawton Plastic Surgery

525 Oak Centre Drive, Suite 260

San Antonio, Texas

(210) 496-2639

Lawton Plastic Surgery directions and contact information

SOURCE LAWTON PLASTIC SURGERY