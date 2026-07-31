Yale-Trained Plastic Surgeon Introduces Advanced Breast Implant Revision Program in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As hundreds of thousands of women with breast implants enter the second and third decades after their original surgery, breast implant revision has become one of the fastest-growing and most technically demanding areas of cosmetic plastic surgery. Women seek revision for a wide variety of reasons, including recurrent capsular contracture, implant malposition, implant rupture, animation deformity, asymmetry, implant aging, changes following pregnancy or weight loss, and dissatisfaction with previous cosmetic breast surgery. Unlike primary breast augmentation, revision surgery rarely follows a single operative formula. Every patient presents a unique combination of anatomical, biological, and mechanical challenges requiring individualized surgical planning.

To address the growing complexity of revision breast surgery, Yale-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Lawton has introduced an Advanced Breast Implant Revision Program at Lawton Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, Texas. The program integrates more than twenty-five years of surgical experience with contemporary scientific literature, meticulous operative technique, enhanced recovery principles, and evolving strategies designed to reduce complications and improve long-term outcomes.

https://www.plasticsurgery-sanantonio.com/breast/breast-implant-revision

Unlike many procedures that follow a relatively predictable operative plan, breast implant revision surgery often requires dozens of intraoperative decisions. A surgeon must evaluate implant position, pocket anatomy, capsule quality, tissue thickness, previous incisions, implant integrity, muscle function, and the patient's aesthetic goals before determining the safest and most appropriate corrective strategy.

"One of the greatest misconceptions about breast implant revision is the belief that every patient requires the same operation," said Dr. Lawton. "Revision surgery is not defined by one technique. It is defined by careful analysis, sound surgical judgment, and selecting the right operation for the individual patient."

Rather than viewing revision surgery as a single operation, the Advanced Breast Implant Revision Program approaches every patient as a unique reconstructive problem requiring individualized solutions. Depending upon the patient's anatomy, implant history, tissue characteristics, and intraoperative findings, treatment may include implant exchange, capsulotomy, partial capsulectomy, total capsulectomy, capsulorrhaphy, implant pocket modification, implant plane conversion, correction of animation deformity, or combinations of these procedures.

Modern scientific literature supports this individualized approach. Contemporary systematic reviews have concluded that implant exchange and pocket modification appear beneficial in reducing recurrence, and that available evidence does not establish total capsulectomy as universally superior to capsulotomy for every patient. Instead, current evidence supports tailoring surgery to the patient's anatomy, tissue characteristics, implant position, and intraoperative findings.

Recent systematic reviews and consensus publications increasingly recognize that breast implant revision surgery cannot be reduced to a single universally applicable operation. Rather, successful treatment depends upon thoughtful surgical planning, individualized decision-making, and selecting the least invasive operation capable of achieving the desired long-term result.

The Advanced Breast Implant Revision Program addresses a broad spectrum of revision problems, including:

Recurrent capsular contracture

Implant malposition

Implant rupture

Animation deformity

Breast asymmetry

Implant exchange

Implant size changes

Aging breast implants

Correction of previous cosmetic breast surgery

Patients considering revision surgery frequently assume that all capsule tissue must be removed in every operation. However, contemporary plastic surgery literature demonstrates that revision breast surgery is considerably more nuanced. Depending on the clinical situation, accepted surgical options may include capsulotomy, partial capsulectomy, total capsulectomy, implant exchange, capsulorrhaphy, pocket modification, implant plane conversion, or combinations of these procedures. The appropriate choice depends on patient-specific anatomy rather than a single universal algorithm.

"Revision surgery isn't about repeating the previous operation," Dr. Lawton explained. "It's about understanding why the original problem developed in the first place and designing an operation that addresses the underlying anatomical and mechanical causes while preserving healthy tissue whenever possible."

The Lawton Plastic Surgery Breast Implant Revision Surgery program also incorporates continuous refinement of operative technique based upon evolving scientific evidence. One recent addition is the use of tranexamic acid (TXA) as part of a comprehensive revision protocol.

Tranexamic acid has become increasingly recognized throughout surgery as an effective method for reducing operative bleeding. Because hematoma, tissue trauma, and postoperative inflammation are believed to contribute to capsular contracture, minimizing surgical bleeding represents a biologically plausible strategy to improve healing and potentially reduce recurrence risk. Although continued research is needed to determine the long-term effect of TXA specifically on capsular contracture, its incorporation reflects the program's commitment to adopting evidence-informed advances that may improve patient outcomes.

The addition of TXA reflects the practice's philosophy of continual refinement rather than blind adherence to tradition. As scientific understanding evolves, new technologies and medications are carefully evaluated and incorporated when supported by sound biological rationale and emerging clinical evidence. The goal is not simply to perform revision surgery, but to continually improve the biological environment in which healing occurs.

Over the course of more than twenty-five years in practice, breast implant revision surgery has evolved into one of the principal areas of Dr. Lawton's cosmetic practice. Caring for women with recurrent capsular contracture, implant malposition, animation deformity, implant rupture, asymmetry, and complications following previous breast surgery has reinforced his belief that successful revision surgery depends less on following a single operative recipe and more on understanding the unique biological, mechanical, and anatomical factors present in each individual patient. That philosophy became the foundation for developing the Advanced Breast Implant Revision Program.

Dr. Lawton's revision philosophy extends beyond simply correcting existing problems. Every revision procedure is designed to identify and address the underlying mechanical, biological, and anatomical factors that contributed to the original complication whenever possible. This may include correction of implant pocket abnormalities, restoration of implant position, optimization of implant selection, meticulous hemostasis, careful tissue handling, and techniques intended to reduce unnecessary inflammation.

https://www.plasticsurgery-sanantonio.com/about-us/the-lawton-experience

Enhanced recovery protocols are also integrated throughout the revision process. By combining meticulous surgical technique with evidence-based perioperative care, the program seeks to minimize discomfort, accelerate recovery, and reduce the physiologic stress associated with complex revision surgery.

Breast implant revision surgery represents one of the principal areas of Dr. Lawton's cosmetic practice. Over two decades of caring for women requiring correction of previous breast implant surgery, he has developed a systematic approach focused on restoring breast aesthetics while addressing the mechanical and biological factors contributing to recurrent complications.

For patients who have undergone one or more previous breast operations, revision surgery often represents an opportunity not only to improve appearance but also to restore comfort, confidence, and long-term implant stability. Because every prior operation changes tissue characteristics, revision surgery demands experience, judgment, and careful attention to detail.

"My philosophy has always been that successful revision surgery begins long before entering the operating room," Dr. Lawton said. "Every implant, every capsule, every pocket, and every patient presents a different problem. The operation should be designed around the patient—not the other way around."

The practice's emphasis on individualized treatment reflects broader trends within plastic surgery. Contemporary reviews describe capsular contracture as a multifactorial inflammatory and fibrotic process influenced by implant characteristics, tissue biology, pocket location, surgical technique, bleeding, inflammation, and host response rather than any single causative factor.

As breast implant revision surgery continues to evolve, increasing emphasis is being placed on precision, individualized operative planning, biologically sound tissue handling, and evidence-based refinement of surgical technique. The Advanced Breast Implant Revision Program was developed around these principles and reflects the practice's ongoing commitment to combining peer-reviewed science with decades of clinical experience in complex cosmetic breast surgery.

As scientific understanding of breast implant revision continues to evolve, Dr. Lawton remains committed to integrating peer-reviewed research with more than twenty-five years of clinical experience. The result is a comprehensive revision program designed not only to solve today's problems but also to reduce the likelihood of future complications through individualized planning, meticulous execution, and continual refinement of technique.

Selected references:

 Wan D, Rohrich RJ. Revisiting the management of capsular contracture in breast augmentation: a systematic review. Plast Reconstr Surg. 2016;137(3):826-841. doi:10.1097/01.PRS.0000480095.23356.ae.

 Headon H, Kasem A, Mokbel K. Capsular contracture after breast augmentation: an update for clinical practice. Arch Plast Surg. 2015;42(5):532-543. doi:10.5999/aps.2015.42.5.532.

 Swanson E. Open capsulotomy: an effective but overlooked treatment for capsular contracture after breast augmentation. Plast Reconstr Surg Glob Open. 2016;4(10):e1096. doi:10.1097/GOX.0000000000001096.

 Otten A, Scampa M, Eseme EA, Oranges CM, Kalbermatten DF. Capsulectomy versus capsulotomy to treat breast capsular contracture: a systematic review and comparative meta-analysis. PRS Global Open. 2023;11(Suppl):EPSRC 2022 Abstracts. doi not assigned in abstract publication.

 Bayir SA, Bayir AE, Ozden NS, Aksoyler DY, Can Z. The demonstration of the net effect of tranexamic acid on capsule contracture in a rat model. Plast Reconstr Surg Glob Open. 2026;14(6):e7810. doi:10.1097/GOX.0000000000007810.

About Dr. Gary Lawton

Dr. Gary Lawton is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He has devoted more than 25 years exclusively to cosmetic surgery of the breast and body in San Antonio, Texas. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering, summa cum laude, and his Doctor of Medicine degree as a Senior Scholar in Surgery before completing General Surgery and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he served as Chief Resident in both General Surgery and Plastic Surgery. He also completed a two-year Yale Wound Healing Research Fellowship devoted to the biology of tissue repair and regenerative healing.

Dr. Lawton has performed tens of thousands of cosmetic breast and body procedures and has devoted his career to the continual refinement of surgical technique through evidence-based innovation, advanced wound-healing science, and comprehensive patient care.

His academic, professional, and research distinctions include:

Fellow, American College of Surgeons (FACS)

Diplomate, American Board of Plastic Surgery

Yale University Chief Resident, General Surgery

Yale University Chief Resident, Plastic Surgery

Yale University Wound Healing Research Fellowship

Yale University Surgical Society

Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society

Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society

Corso Award for Plastic Surgery Research

Ohse Foundation Research Award

Ethicon Wound Healing Fellowship Award

American College of Surgeons Award for Wound Healing Research

American Society of Plastic Surgeons 25-Year Milestone Award

His professional excellence has also been recognized through numerous national physician honors, including:

RealSelf Hall of Fame – Distinguished Inductee

RealSelf Top 100 Award

Multiple-year recognition as one of America's Top Plastic Surgeons – Consumers' Research Council of America

Multiple-year recognition as one of America's Top Surgeons – Consumers' Research Council of America

America's Most Honored Professionals – Top 5%

Scene in San Antonio Top Surgeon

His commitment to patient care has been recognized through numerous patient-selected honors, including:

Multiple-year Patients' Choice Award

Multiple-year Vitals Patients' Choice Awards

Vitals Compassionate Doctor Award

Multiple-year Vitals On-Time Doctor Recognitions

Vitals 25 Years of Service to the Patient Community Recognition

Dr. Lawton's practice is devoted exclusively to breast augmentation, breast revision surgery, breast lift, breast reduction, tummy tuck, liposuction, mommy makeover, and body contouring procedures, with an emphasis on meticulous surgical technique, evidence-based innovation, advanced wound-healing principles, and the continual refinement of patient outcomes.

Contact

Dr. Gary Lawton

Lawton Plastic Surgery

525 Oak Centre Drive, Suite 260

San Antonio, Texas

(210) 496-2639

https://www.plasticsurgery-sanantonio.com/contact-us/map-and-directions

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