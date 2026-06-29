Dr. Heather Pressler Joins NAWBO Circle, Becomes Inaugural Lifetime Legacy Member

A milestone recognizing business growth achieved by fewer than 2% of women-owned businesses, entrepreneurial leadership, and a lifelong commitment to giving back.

FAIRFAX, Va., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of building BlueHuki Group and actively serving within the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), Founder and CEO Dr. Heather Pressler has achieved a longtime goal by joining the invitation-only NAWBO Circle and becoming one of the organization's inaugural 100 Lifetime Legacy Members.

Together, these achievements recognize both BlueHuki Group's rapid growth and Dr. Pressler's dedication to mentoring and advancing women entrepreneurs. Learn more at www.BlueHuki.com.

Supporting the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

"Joining the Circle is an honor and has been a goal of mine for years. As I've built BlueHuki, I've been inspired by the women I've met through NAWBO who lead successful businesses while generously sharing their experience with others," said Dr. Heather Pressler, Founder and CEO. "Also becoming a Lifetime Legacy Member is my commitment to create more opportunities for the next generation of women entrepreneurs."

Through her involvement with NAWBO, Dr. Pressler:

Became one of NAWBO's inaugural 100 Lifetime Legacy Members, making a lifelong commitment to the organization's mission





Hosts the Tysons Corner, Falls Church & McLean NAWBO neighborhood for the Greater Washington, DC Chapter, recently recognized as one of NAWBO's Top 5 chapters nationally





Was nominated for the Debrah Farnell Rising Star Award





Advocates on Capitol Hill for policies supporting women-owned businesses, including the creation of a federal microbusiness designation

About BlueHuki

Founded in 2022, BlueHuki Group helps organizations grow through websites, SEO, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), paid advertising, and strategic digital marketing. The agency has partnered with more than 500 organizations, generated over 40 million online impressions, and helped 86% of clients increase their online visibility over the past year, compared with just 17% of businesses overall. In 2026, BlueHuki was named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces list for its people-first culture. Learn more at www.BlueHuki.com.

About Dr. Heather Pressler

Dr. Heather Pressler is a scientist turned entrepreneur, Founder and CEO of BlueHuki Group, and fractional Chief Marketing Officer. She is a nationally recognized speaker on AI, search marketing, and digital strategy, co-author of research published in the Journal of Advertising Research, and recipient of numerous honors, including Northern Virginia 40 Under 40. She is passionate about advancing women entrepreneurship, supporting military spouse careers, and helping organizations transform expertise into measurable business growth.

[email protected]

SOURCE BlueHuki Group LLC