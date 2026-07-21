BlueHuki Wins Best of Washington DC Creative / Marketing Agency for Third Consecutive Year

Award coincides with the agency's fourth anniversary, Founder & CEO Dr. Heather Pressler's decade of entrepreneurship, and a community celebration supporting women-owned organizations.

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHuki has been named Best of DC Creative & Marketing Agency for the third consecutive year, recognizing the Northern Virginia agency. The award comes as BlueHuki celebrates four years in business and Founder & CEO Dr. Heather Pressler marks ten years as an entrepreneur.

BlueHuki has partnered with hundreds of organizations nationwide. As AI reshapes online discovery, BlueHuki helps organizations strengthen their visibility through integrated websites, search optimization, paid advertising, branding, and digital strategy. Learn more at: www.bluehuki.com.

"AI is transforming how businesses earn trust online," said Dr. Heather Pressler, Founder & CEO of BlueHuki. "Success today isn't just about rankings - it's about building a digital presence customers and AI trust. Winning Best of DC for the third consecutive year reflects the trust our clients place in us to help them navigate that change. Celebrating these milestones by investing in fellow small businesses and our community made the recognition even more meaningful."

To celebrate, BlueHuki partnered with four women-owned businesses, including Arlington's first women's sports bar, Westover Taco, plus fellow military spouses - photographer Nancy Winters and ribbon lei artist Doreen Morgan. Guests also assembled 80 children's dental care kits for the non-profit, MCCP Foundation, to provide to uninsured children at free dental screenings in Fairfax County.

The award follows another milestone year for BlueHuki, including recognition as one of Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces, and being named a 2026 Best of Falls Church finalist, while continuing to expand its services to help businesses succeed in an AI-driven digital landscape.

About BlueHuki

BlueHuki is a military spouse-owned and WBENC-certified women-owned website and digital marketing agency headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia. The agency helps small businesses grow with websites, SEO / AEO, paid advertising, branding, and content marketing. In 2025, BlueHuki generated more than 40 million digital impressions for its clients from search alone. Founded by MIT graduate and Johns Hopkins-trained scientist Dr. Heather Pressler, BlueHuki serves hundreds of clients nationwide and is known for transparent reporting, responsive service, and measurable results.

About Best of DC

Presented annually by the Washington City Paper, the Best of DC awards recognize outstanding businesses, organizations, and destinations across the Washington metropolitan region as voted on by the community.

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SOURCE BlueHuki Group LLC