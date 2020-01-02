Dr. Henry Balogun Announces Release of New Book, "Enemy of the Human Race"

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Hate appears to be on the rise and hateful rhetoric along with unsubstantiated anger towards one another is helping it spread like inferno says Dr. Balogun, author "Enemy of the human race." Hate related crimes are everywhere and the desire to fight back appears to be diminishing. There is no willingness to tone down inflammatory words and divisive politics. The President of the United States, according to Dr. Balogun seems to be enjoying the division. It is politically expedient for him and his likeminded comrades who thinks loyalty to party politics is more important than peaceful co-existence, civility and godliness.

Enemy of the human race

Donald Trump called Africa "sh*thole." Dr. Balogun believes that this was more than a mere hateful rhetoric. It came from a deep-seated resentment, anger and animosity that should be called out and rejected. Instead, it was treated as a joke. Balogun did not only reveal in the "Enemy of the human race" but wrote to remind Trump that "this is a hole that took many years to dig, and many countries in the Western world are solely responsible. It is a hole that many Africans would not mind to forget, like it never happened because of their forgiven spirit." He went further to say that "a hole like this need a 'sh*thole' eyes to see it and a 'sh*thole' nose to sniff it out. Not only that, it usually takes a 'sh*thole' mouth to speak so explicitly without the wisdom to think before such vile and vulgarity roll out of his 'sh*thole' mouth."

Directly inciting violence used to be against the law, says Dr. Balogun, it is currently becoming an acceptable norm due to its entanglement with free speech. When a man expected to know better decide to be the Evangelist of hate and violence in the interest of retaliation, those who could have said something or done something had their head buried in the sand or chose to sign up for witness protection instead. When the President allegedly stepped forward to degrade and demean the birthplace of mankind, a lot of people did nothing.

Dr. Balogun emphasized that, "for years, we've been scratching the surface and leaving the real problem untouched for the fear of agitating the sleep of evil. Hate believes in using unfounded and unchallenged baseless claims in the interest of glorifying falsehood deeply rooted and grounded in history that is essentially and historically false.

"Enemy of the human race" bluntly pointed out that the most dangerous aspect of revealing the root of hate is that historians and those at the apex of dissemination of the truth are alarmingly and cowardly silent. What would happen if the truth is exposed? How would that change the conversation? How would the entire hate group react if they finally discover that the bell of the shameful past also tolls for them?

The time to properly set the record straight is now. How many lives do we need to lose before we let those prophets of hates know the truth concerning their false claim of "this is our street," "this is our city?"

"Enemy of the human race" also covers what is going on in this unusual political climate intentionally and carefully set to destroy morality and decency even in the land considered as the official touch bearer of democracy in the world – the United States.

Published by LifeRich Publishing, "Enemy of the human race" backed by Bookseller's Return Program is available on Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Apple, Google Play. Preview it for free and obtain your copy Follow us on twitter @CulpritDivision.

Media contact:

Henry Balogun

2231633@email4pr.com

215-704-8223

SOURCE Dr. Henry Balogun