Dr. Karen Mendoza Becomes First Woman Surgeon to Perform the Himplant® Procedure

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Himplant® announced that Karen Mendoza Bravo, M.D., completed her first Himplant procedure in June 2026, becoming the first woman surgeon to perform the cosmetic penile implant procedure, according to company records.

The milestone took place in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where Dr. Mendoza now offers Himplant consultations and procedures to appropriately selected adult patients.

Karen Mendoza Bravo, M.D., Himplant® provider in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, became the first woman surgeon to perform the Himplant® cosmetic penile implant procedure in June 2026, according to company records.

A Milestone in Men's Health

Dr. Mendoza is a urologist and surgeon whose clinical experience includes minimally invasive urology, endourology, laparoscopic surgery, and robotic surgery. Her addition to the Himplant physician network reflects the continued growth of a specialized field that brings together cosmetic surgery, urology and men's sexual health.

"Being the first woman surgeon to perform the Himplant procedure is an honor and an important professional milestone," said Dr. Mendoza. "My priority is to provide patients with careful evaluation, clear information and attentive care throughout the surgical and recovery process. I am proud to help expand access to this procedure in Mexico."

Dr. Mendoza's achievement also represents another step in the international development of the Himplant physician network, which now includes surgeons and locations across the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Himplant in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta provides an accessible option for patients traveling from throughout Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Patients can learn more about Karen Mendoza Bravo, M.D. and explore detailed information about Himplant in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Himplant® is a soft, medical-grade silicone implant placed beneath the penile skin to increase girth and enhance the appearance of flaccid length in appropriately screened adult men. The device is U.S. FDA-cleared for cosmetic penile enlargement.

Patients interested in exploring additional locations can use the Himplant physician finder to review participating physicians, locations and published pricing.

Disclaimer

Individual results vary. All surgical procedures carry risks. Candidacy and medical decisions are determined by the operating surgeon following an individual evaluation.

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