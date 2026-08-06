Dr. Lynn Puana Announces the S&G Scholarship for Veterans to Support Student Service Members

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Lynn Puana, founder of S&G Labs, officially announces the opening of the S&G Scholarship for Veterans. Designed to assist United States military veterans pursuing higher education, this nationwide academic initiative offers financial assistance and national recognition to eligible undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities across the country.

"Military service instills profound resilience, strategic problem-solving skills, and a dedication to public service," states Dr. Lynn Puana. "Through the S&G Scholarship for Veterans, Dr. Lynn Welch aims to invest in the potential of undergraduate veterans who are preparing to drive positive change in their communities and chosen professions."

Scholarship Eligibility and Application Requirements

The initiative is open to undergraduate students who have served in the United States Armed Forces. To qualify for consideration, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Enrolment: Currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university within the United States.

Currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university within the United States. Military Service: Verified status as a veteran of the United States Armed Forces.

Verified status as a veteran of the United States Armed Forces. Academic Standing: Demonstration of good academic standing at their current institution.

Demonstration of good academic standing at their current institution. Original Essay Submission: Completion of an original essay addressing the official prompt.

Applicants are required to submit a 500-to-800-word essay reflecting on how their military service has influenced their educational journey, resilience, and future career objectives.

Key Dates and Selection Process

Applications are currently being accepted online. Prospective candidates must ensure all application materials and essays are completed and submitted by the official deadline.

Application Deadline: March 15, 2027

March 15, 2027 Winner Announcement: April 15, 2027

The selected recipient will receive a one-time award of $1,000 to assist with their educational expenses.

Although S&G Labs operates with foundational roots in Hawaii and administrative presence in Englewood, Colorado, the S&G Scholarship for Veterans is not bound by geographic restrictions. Undergraduate veterans studying at any accredited institution across the United States are encouraged to apply.

For full program details, complete eligibility criteria, and application guidelines, visit the official website at https://sandgscholarship.com/.

About S&G Labs

S&G Labs advances the science of medication monitoring and patient care through state-of-the-art laboratory testing solutions. S&G Labs remains dedicated to scientific innovation, accurate drug detection services, and supporting educational initiatives that strengthen communities.

Website: https://sandgscholarship.com/

SOURCE S&G Scholarship for Veterans