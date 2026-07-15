Dr. Lynn Welch and S&G Labs Launch Inaugural S&G Scholarship for Veterans, Pioneering Educational Support for Those Who Served

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&G Labs, founded by Dr. Lynn Welch, today announced the launch of the S&G Scholarship for Veterans, a new initiative designed to support undergraduate student veterans as they pursue higher education and prepare for meaningful careers. The scholarship reflects the organization's deep commitment to service, opportunity, and community impact, honoring those who have served the nation with dedication and distinction.

Dr. Lynn Welch, a physician who has cared for patients on Hawaii's Big Island since 2008, established S&G Labs to address the growing need for precise medication monitoring and expert laboratory services.

The S&G Labs Scholarship for Veterans was created to honor the service and sacrifice of military veterans who are pursuing higher education.

Eligibility and Application Requirements

To be considered for the S&G Scholarship for Veterans, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university in the United States.

Be a veteran of the United States Armed Forces.

Be in good academic standing.

Submit a complete application before the scholarship deadline.

Submit an original essay between 500 and 800 words responding to the following prompt:

"Military service often shapes leadership abilities, resilience, and a sense of purpose. Describe how your experience as a veteran has influenced your educational journey and future career goals. Discuss the lessons you learned through service, how those lessons have impacted your approach to challenges, and how you plan to use your education to make a meaningful contribution to your community, profession, or society."

Submission Process and Deadlines

Eligible applicants should submit the following materials via email to [email protected]:

Full Name

Contact Information (Email Address and Phone Number)

Name of Current College or University

Proof of Undergraduate Enrollment

Proof of Veteran Status

Original Essay (500–800 words) responding to the scholarship prompt

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is March 15, 2027. The winner will be announced on April 15, 2027.

About S&G Labs

S&G Labs is a leader in advanced medication monitoring and drug detection services, providing clinicians with innovative tools that support personalized patient care.

SOURCE S&G Scholarship for Veterans