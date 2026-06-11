Dr. Meredith Harper Bonham Promoted to Managing Director at Stanton Chase, Expands North America Education Practice

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanton Chase, a leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Dr. Meredith Harper Bonham to Managing Director. In her expanded role, Bonham will serve as the leader of the firm's Education Practice for North America, advancing Stanton Chase's commitment to placing transformative leadership across the education and social impact sectors.

Meredith Harper Bonham, PhD

Bonham brings over three decades of leadership experience in higher education and executive search, including service in cabinet-level roles, where she developed a deep understanding of institutional strategy, governance, and leadership in complex academic environments. She has built a distinguished career in executive search and leadership advisory, with deep expertise supporting mission-driven organizations and academic institutions.

She is widely recognized for her ability to partner with clients to identify and recruit leaders who drive meaningful impact, organizational effectiveness, and long-term growth. She is equally respected for her thoughtful, transparent approach to search work and her commitment to treating candidates with care and integrity throughout the recruitment process.

"Meredith's promotion reflects her exceptional leadership, sector expertise, and unwavering commitment to our clients and candidates," said Jeff Perkins, Head of the Global Social Impact Practice at Stanton Chase. "She has played a pivotal role in strengthening our education practice across North America, and her collaborative, values-driven approach, paired with the utmost care she shows every candidate, to elevate our work globally."

As Managing Director, Bonham will further enhance Stanton Chase's presence in the education sector while contributing to the firm's global social impact platform. Her combined experience as a senior campus leader and trusted advisor has been instrumental in guiding universities, foundations, associations, and education companies through complex leadership transitions in an evolving landscape.

"I am honored to step into this role and continue building on the incredible work of my colleagues across Stanton Chase," said Bonham. "Having spent much of my career in higher education, I understand firsthand the importance of effective, mission-centered leadership. I believe deeply in a search process grounded in client service and integrity, and I look forward to deepening our partnerships and helping organizations identify leaders who will create lasting, positive change."

Stanton Chase operates in more than 70 offices across 45 countries, delivering executive search and leadership consulting services to clients worldwide.

About Stanton Chase

Stanton Chase is a premier global executive search and leadership advisory firm, with a strong focus on delivering results through collaboration, industry expertise, and a commitment to diversity and inclusion. The firm's Social Impact Practice supports organizations in education, healthcare, nonprofit, and related sectors in identifying exceptional leadership talent.

SOURCE Stanton Chase