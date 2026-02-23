Stanton Chase Appoints Mark Amelio as Director in Life Sciences & Healthcare

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanton Chase, a global retained executive search firm, has appointed Mark Amelio as Director in the Life Sciences & Healthcare and Consumer Products & Services practices. With more than 17 years of executive search and talent-advisory experience, Mark will focus on delivering senior-level leadership solutions across healthcare, technology, consumer, and private-equity-backed organizations, while helping expand the firm's presence in key growth markets.

Mark Amelio

Before joining Stanton Chase, Mark served as Managing Director at MalinHughes, where he played an integral role in shaping the firm's strategic direction. He was responsible for establishing new lines of business, building long-term client partnerships, and leading geographic expansion initiatives.

Mark specializes in C-suite, executive, and senior-director placements for venture-backed companies as well as national and multinational organizations across healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and private equity sectors. Known for his professionalism, integrity, and energy, Mark brings a disciplined search process designed to identify, attract, and secure high-impact executive talent.

Earlier in his career, Mark founded and led Morgan Healthcare Group, an executive search firm focused on talent acquisition for hospital systems and healthcare-technology companies. He also played a key role in the development and leadership of several successful startup ventures.

"Mark's track record delivering senior leadership talent across healthcare and technology, combined with his entrepreneurial mindset, will be a strong asset to our Life Sciences & Healthcare and Consumer practices," said Managing Director Jeff Perkins.

Mark attended DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois, where he studied Finance and Financial Management Services. He is a member of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and is active in humanitarian and animal-welfare causes, including support for Toys for Tots, the Navy SEAL Foundation, and PAWS Chicago.

Stanton Chase is one of the leading executive search and leadership advisory firms.

