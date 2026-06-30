Dr. Padra Nourparvar Named 2026 Top Patient Rated Los Angeles Non-Surgical Pain Relief Doctor by Find Local Doctors

Recognized for patient-centered, cutting-edge non-surgical care, Dr. Padra Nourparvar and his Beverly Hills practice offer advanced, image-guided therapies for joint and tendon conditions—helping patients pursue relief and improved mobility without surgery.

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Find Local Doctors, an online directory that connects patients with highly rated physicians, has named Dr. Padra Nourparvar a 2026 Top Patient Rated Los Angeles Non-Surgical Pain Relief Doctor. The recognition is based on verified patient reviews and satisfaction ratings, reflecting Dr. Nourparvar's commitment to compassionate, non-surgical care at his Beverly Hills practice.

Stem Cell & PRP Institute of L.A.

What distinguishes Dr. Nourparvar's practice is a commitment to cutting-edge medicine and a multidisciplinary, non-surgical approach to pain. Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all protocol, Dr. Nourparvar and his team pair advanced diagnostics with the latest non-surgical techniques, building individualized plans around each patient's condition and goals and using image-guided precision to target the source of discomfort. The practice cares for a wide range of joint and tendon conditions—including knee, shoulder, hip, elbow, back, and neck pain, as well as arthritis, tendonitis, and sports injuries—often for patients seeking advanced alternatives after other approaches have fallen short.

Under one roof, the Beverly Hills practice offers a range of non-surgical treatment options, including shockwave therapy (ESWT) for joint and tendon conditions and osteopathic manipulative treatment, alongside additional non-surgical and IV-based therapies. Procedures are performed on an outpatient basis with an emphasis on precision, comfort, and minimal downtime, and most patients are able to return to their normal routine quickly.

"Being recognized as a Top Patient Rated Doctor is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences of the patients we serve," said Dr. Padra Nourparvar. "Our focus is on bringing cutting-edge, non-surgical medicine to our patients—options that help people return to the activities they love—with personalized care and close attention to comfort at every step."

More About Dr. Padra Nourparvar

Dr. Padra Nourparvar is a board-certified physician (DO) who leads a Beverly Hills practice focused on non-surgical care for joint and tendon pain and overall wellness. A graduate of the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, he completed advanced training in non-surgical pain therapies and has more than a decade of clinical experience. His practice, located in the Cedars-Sinai Medical Office Towers, emphasizes image-guided precision, individualized treatment, and patient comfort. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.stemwavepro.com or call (310) 361-5480. The practice is located at 8631 West 3rd Street, Suite 545E, Los Angeles, CA 90048.

Media Contact

Dr. Padra Nourparvar

8631 West 3rd Street, Suite 545E

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 361-5480

https://www.stemwavepro.com

SOURCE Stem Cell & PRP Institute of L.A.