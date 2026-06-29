Los Angeles Physician Highlights Ultrasound-Guided Nerve Hydrodissection as a Minimally Invasive Treatment Option for Peripheral Nerve Entrapment Syndromes

Dr. Padra Gad Nourparvar discusses the science behind nerve hydrodissection and shares a recent patient case illustrating the potential benefits of ultrasound-guided treatment for nerve compression disorders

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peripheral nerve entrapment syndromes affect millions of people and can significantly impact quality of life, causing pain, numbness, tingling, weakness, and loss of function that interfere with everyday activities. While carpal tunnel syndrome is the most recognized example, nerve compression can occur throughout the body and often goes undiagnosed or undertreated.

Stem Cell & PRP Institute of L.A.

According to Dr. Padra Gad Nourparvar, ultrasound-guided nerve hydrodissection is an evidence-based, minimally invasive procedure that may offer relief for appropriately selected patients suffering from nerve entrapment disorders without the need for surgery.

"Many patients are familiar with medications, physical therapy, steroid injections, or surgery, but relatively few have heard of nerve hydrodissection," said Dr. Nourparvar. "The procedure allows us to precisely identify and address areas where a nerve has become restricted, compressed, or tethered by surrounding tissues."

Peripheral nerve entrapment occurs when a nerve becomes compressed by nearby structures such as fascia, ligaments, muscles, scar tissue, or thickened connective tissue. Over time, this compression can interfere with the nerve's normal movement, blood supply, and function.

"When a nerve remains compressed, it is not simply a matter of discomfort," Dr. Nourparvar explained. "Compression can affect the nerve's blood supply and surrounding support structures, contributing to inflammation, impaired signaling, numbness, weakness, and chronic pain. The longer a nerve remains restricted, the more significant the functional impact can become."

Beyond Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Although carpal tunnel syndrome is among the most frequently diagnosed nerve entrapment disorders, Dr. Nourparvar notes that similar conditions can occur throughout the body.

Common examples include:

Carpal tunnel syndrome (median nerve)

Cubital tunnel syndrome (ulnar nerve)

Meralgia paresthetica (lateral femoral cutaneous nerve)

Tarsal tunnel syndrome (posterior tibial nerve)

Common peroneal nerve entrapment

Radial nerve entrapment

Entrapment neuropathies associated with trauma, surgery, scar tissue formation, repetitive motion injuries, and chronic inflammation

Because symptoms often overlap with arthritis, tendon injuries, spinal disorders, or generalized neuropathy, many patients may not immediately recognize that nerve compression is contributing to their symptoms.

How Ultrasound-Guided Hydrodissection Works

Ultrasound-guided nerve hydrodissection is performed using real-time imaging that allows physicians to visualize the affected nerve and surrounding anatomy throughout the procedure.

Using a precisely guided needle, fluid is placed around the nerve to gently separate it from adjacent tissues that may be restricting movement or creating compression. The goal is to restore nerve mobility, improve the local environment surrounding the nerve, and reduce mechanical irritation.

"One of the advantages of ultrasound guidance is that we can see the nerve, the surrounding structures, and the treatment area in real time," said Dr. Nourparvar. "This level of visualization allows for a highly targeted approach while avoiding many of the limitations associated with blind injections."

The procedure is typically performed in an outpatient setting and generally requires little downtime compared to surgical intervention.

A Recent Patient Case

Dr. Nourparvar recently treated a 79-year-old female who developed severe bilateral hand dysfunction following a traumatic fall. The patient reported progressive numbness, tingling, weakness, reduced grip strength, and difficulty performing routine daily tasks such as opening jars, folding towels, and handling household objects.

Clinical examination demonstrated findings consistent with median nerve entrapment, including positive provocative testing associated with carpal tunnel syndrome.

Following ultrasound-guided hydrodissection of the affected nerves, the patient reported immediate improvement in numbness and tingling symptoms affecting both hands.

"While every patient is different and outcomes can vary, this case demonstrates how significant nerve compression can become and how rapidly symptoms may improve when the underlying restriction is successfully addressed," Dr. Nourparvar said.

Bridging the Gap Between Conservative Care and Surgery

For many patients, treatment options for nerve entrapment syndromes have traditionally consisted of observation, splinting, medications, physical therapy, injections, or surgery. Dr. Nourparvar believes ultrasound-guided hydrodissection fills an important gap between conservative management and more invasive surgical procedures.

"There is no single treatment that is appropriate for every patient," he said. "However, hydrodissection provides another evidence-based option that may help patients who continue to experience symptoms despite conservative care or who are seeking alternatives before considering surgery."

Patients experiencing persistent numbness, tingling, burning sensations, weakness, nerve pain, or loss of function are encouraged to undergo a comprehensive medical evaluation to determine whether nerve entrapment may be contributing to their symptoms and whether hydrodissection may be an appropriate treatment option.

About Dr. Padra Gad Nourparvar

Dr. Padra Gad Nourparvar specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal, neurologic, and pain-related conditions affecting the joints, nerves, spine, and soft tissues. His practice emphasizes evidence-based, image-guided procedures designed to identify the source of pain, restore function, and help patients return to their daily activities with less discomfort and improved quality of life.

Media Contact:

Dr. Padra Nourparvar

Stem Cell & PRP Institute of L.A.

(310) 361-5480

https://www.stemwavepro.com

Disclaimer: Individual patient results vary. The information contained in this release is for educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Patients should consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding diagnosis and treatment options.

SOURCE Stem Cell & PRP Institute of L.A.