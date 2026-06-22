Dr. Padra Nourparvar of Circumcision LA Named 2026 Top Patient Rated Los Angeles Family Medicine Doctor by Find Local Doctors

With board certification in Family Medicine, specialized training as a Mohel, and more than a decade of focused experience in advanced suture-free techniques, Dr. Padra Nourparvar and Circumcision LA have become a trusted destination for families across Los Angeles and beyond.

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Find Local Doctors, an online directory that connects patients with highly rated physicians, has named Dr. Padra Nourparvar, the board-certified Family Medicine physician behind Circumcision LA, a 2026 Top Patient Rated Los Angeles Family Medicine Doctor. The recognition is based on verified patient reviews and satisfaction ratings, reflecting Dr. Nourparvar's commitment to safe, comfortable, and compassionate care for patients of every age.

Circumcision LA

Dr. Nourparvar earned his medical degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is board-certified in Family Medicine, with training that spans both adult and pediatric care. He is also a trained Mohel, allowing him to serve families of all backgrounds. An early adopter of advanced suture-free circumcision techniques in the Western United States, Dr. Nourparvar uses specialized precision systems—including the Shang Ring, Gomco, and ZSR—to perform procedures designed to be faster, more comfortable, and to deliver refined cosmetic results. His practice operates from a private surgical suite in the Cedars-Sinai Medical Office Towers in Los Angeles.

Circumcision LA offers comprehensive care for patients from infancy through adulthood, including newborn, child, teen, and adult circumcision; ritual circumcision (Brit Milah); circumcision revision and repair; and frenuloplasty. The practice also provides a range of men's health services. A particular focus is comfort: Dr. Nourparvar's practice offers advanced pain management options that few providers in Los Angeles can match, including needle-free air-jet anesthesia, ultrasound-guided blocks, and gentle sedation methods. Families regularly travel from across California, neighboring states, and internationally to access this level of specialized care.

Patients consistently praise the practice for its professionalism, cleanliness, and attentive follow-up. One patient shared, "Dr. Padra did an amazing job. The technique and detailed instructions before and after helped so much—we were very happy we went there, and it was worth the drive."

"Being recognized as a Top Patient Rated Doctor means a great deal, because it comes directly from the families we care for," said Dr. Padra Nourparvar. "Our goal is to make every procedure as safe, comfortable, and reassuring as possible. Whether a family is here for a newborn, a ritual Bris, or an adult procedure, we want them to feel fully informed and confident in their decision."

More About Dr. Padra Nourparvar and Circumcision LA

Dr. Padra Nourparvar is a board-certified Family Medicine physician and trained Mohel who leads Circumcision LA, a Los Angeles practice specializing in modern, suture-free circumcision and related care for patients from infancy through adulthood. Practicing from a private surgical suite in the Cedars-Sinai Medical Office Towers, Dr. Nourparvar is known for a concierge-style approach that gives families direct access to the physician, meticulous follow-up care, and a strong emphasis on comfort and safety. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.circumcisionla.com or call (323) 218-8959. The practice is located at 8631 West 3rd Street, Suite 545E, Los Angeles, CA 90048.

Media Contact

Dr. Padra Nourparvar

Circumcision LA

8631 West 3rd Street, Suite 545E

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 218-8959

https://www.circumcisionla.com

SOURCE Circumcision LA