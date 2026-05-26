Los Angeles Circumcision Revision Specialist Dr. Padra Nourparvar Raises Awareness of a Procedure Many Men Don't Know Exists

Dr. Padra Nourparvar of Circumcision LA is raising awareness of circumcision revision, a procedure available to men dissatisfied with a prior result. Many remain unaware that revision options exist to address cosmetic, functional, or healing concerns from circumcisions performed years or even decades earlier.

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many men who were circumcised as infants or as adults are unaware that revision procedures exist to address an unsatisfactory outcome. Whether the concern involves uneven healing, excessive or insufficient tissue removal, residual skin, scarring, or cosmetic appearance, circumcision revision has become an increasingly relevant topic in men's health. Dr. Padra Gad Nourparvar of Circumcision LA is among a limited number of physicians in the region routinely performing the procedure, and is working to inform patients that options exist beyond a result they may have been told was permanent.

Circumcision LA

Circumcision revision is a corrective surgical procedure performed on patients dissatisfied with the outcome of a prior circumcision. Common reasons patients seek consultation include uneven or asymmetric appearance, retained foreskin, excessive skin removal that creates tension, skin bridges or adhesions, irregular scarring, and other cosmetic or functional concerns. Despite consistent patient demand, the procedure is rarely discussed publicly, leaving many men to live for years with results they assumed could not be changed.

Dr. Nourparvar's practice, located at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Office Towers East at 8631 W. 3rd Street, Suite 545E in Los Angeles, has built a reputation for handling a wide range of circumcision-related procedures, including revision and repair. With more than a decade of focused clinical experience, Dr. Nourparvar performs a higher annual volume of circumcision procedures than most urologists in Los Angeles, drawing patients from across California, neighboring states, and internationally. Procedures are performed in a private, hospital-grade surgical suite using modern techniques and individualized anesthesia approaches.

A board-certified physician trained at UCLA and Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Dr. Nourparvar holds active privileges at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and White Memorial Medical Center. He was among the first physicians in the Western United States to adopt suture-free circumcision techniques and incorporates established systems including the Shang Ring, Gomco, and ZSR. His credentials also include recognition through the UCLA Vice Provost Award and the Motif Award for Advancement in Health, presented at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

"In our practice, we regularly meet adult patients who were unaware that circumcision revision is even an option," said Dr. Nourparvar. "Many were told years ago that the result they had was permanent. As awareness of revision care grows, more men are seeking consultation to understand what can and cannot be addressed, and to discuss their individual circumstances with a physician who handles these cases routinely."

Patients considering circumcision revision are encouraged to schedule a consultation to review their concerns, examine the existing result, and discuss whether revision is appropriate for their individual situation. Each consultation includes a discussion of available techniques, pain management options, recovery expectations, and what revision surgery can realistically address.

More About Circumcision LA

Circumcision LA is a Los Angeles medical practice led by board-certified physician Dr. Padra Gad Nourparvar. The practice provides circumcision procedures for infants, children, teens, and adults, as well as circumcision revision and repair, frenuloplasty, and evaluation for related men's health concerns. Dr. Nourparvar also serves as a Mohel and provides ritual Brit Milah ceremonies for Jewish families seeking a physician with both medical and religious training. Circumcision LA is located at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Office Towers East, 8631 W. 3rd Street, Suite 545E, Los Angeles, CA 90048, and serves patients throughout Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, the San Fernando Valley, and surrounding communities, as well as patients traveling from out of state and internationally.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.circumcisionla.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Padra Gad Nourparvar

Circumcision LA

Cedars-Sinai Medical Office Towers East

8631 W. 3rd Street, Suite 545E

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 218-8959

https://www.circumcisionla.com

SOURCE Circumcision LA