Dr. Praeger's, Bakeful And Wave Kids Launch "Better Together" Back-To-School Initiative

Three family-focused brands unite to help parents build healthier lunches, snacks and hydration routines this back-to-school season

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As backpacks are packed and lunchboxes return to kitchen counters, Dr. Praeger's, Bakeful, and Wave Kids are coming together to launch Better Together, a back-to-school initiative designed to make healthy choices easier for busy families.

Dr. Praeger's, Bakeful and Wave Kids Launch "Better Together," a Back-to-School Initiative Helping Families Build Healthier Lunches, Snacks and Hydration Routines

The three complementary brands are partnering to inspire parents with simple, balanced meal and snack ideas that combine wholesome frozen favorites, better-for-you baked treats and healthier hydration. Throughout the back-to-school season, the collaboration will come to life through creator partnerships, social media content, community events, and family-focused sampling opportunities.

At the heart of the Better Together campaign is the belief that healthy eating doesn't have to be complicated. Dr. Praeger's brings veggie-forward favorites like its new Mac & Cheese Stars, best-selling Pizza Stars and beloved Littles® line, Wave Kids delivers the first-ever modern better-for-you and FUN! lifestyle kids beverage brand, and Bakeful rounds out lunchboxes and snack time with its lineup of better-for-you baked treats, including Donutful, Muffinful and Target-exclusive Brownieful Mini Brownies.

Together, the brands will share lunchbox inspiration, after-school snack ideas, quick weeknight meal solutions and healthy family routines through digital storytelling, influencers and real-life community activations throughout the fall.

"At Wave Kids, we believe every lunchbox is an opportunity to build healthier habits. We're excited to partner with Dr. Praeger's and Bakeful to make wholesome, kid-approved choices easier for families. Together, we're proving that better-for-you can also be the most fun," said Shelly Garg, Founder of Wave Kids

"Families aren't shopping for just one product, they're building meals, snacks and routines," said Kateryna Villanueva, Brand Manager at Dr. Praeger's. "Better Together shows how brands with shared values can come together to make healthier choices simple, delicious and convenient."

"Bakeful has always believed that indulgence and better-for-you can go hand in hand," said Tony Davis, Founder and CEO of Bakeful. "We're thrilled to join Dr. Praeger's and Wave Kids to help families head into back to school with delicious options they'll reach for all school year long."

About Dr. Praeger's:

For over three decades, Dr. Praeger's has been committed to pioneering delicious and convenient ways to help people eat more vegetables. Known for their veggie-forward products, Dr. Praeger's caters to the nutrition-curious and those seeking minimally processed, clean-ingredient foods. With innovative offerings like Mac & Cheese Stars, Pizza Stars and the category-leading Littles® line, Dr. Praeger's makes healthy eating accessible and enjoyable for all ages. For more information, visit DrPraegers.com. Available at retailers nationwide.

About Bakeful:

Bakeful is a better-for-you sweet baked snack brand bringing clean-label options to the packaged bakery aisle. Its Donutful mini donuts, Muffinful mini muffins, and Brownieful mini brownies are made with cage-free eggs, unbleached flour, real sugar, and non-GMO ingredients, with no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners and 25% less sugar than leading packaged baked goods. Bakeful is 'Ful of Joy. Ful of Flavor. Ful Stop!' and is available at Target, Amazon, select retailers, and bakeful.com.

About Wave Kids:

Wave Kids™ is a modern better-for-you kids' beverage brand on a mission to make hydration healthier, more fun, and more exciting for the next generation. Founded by a practicing FDA attorney and mom, Wave Kids creates thoughtfully crafted still and lightly fizzy beverages with purposeful ingredients—including organic agave, organic coconut water powder, ocean minerals, organic natural flavors, and acacia fiber—without artificial sweeteners or unnecessary ingredients.

With color-changing cans featuring kid-created artwork, Wave Kids is reimagining kids' beverages with products parents trust and kids genuinely love. Because families should never have to choose between better-for-you and fun. Learn more at Wave-Kids.com and follow @helloWaveKids on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Whitney Spielfogel

5163164201

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Praeger's, Bakeful, Wave Kids