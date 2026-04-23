Dr. Reju-All Debuts Pharmacist-Led Skincare Approach at AAD 2026, Engaging Nearly 5,000 Industry Professionals

DENVER, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Reju-All, a K-pharmacy skincare brand rooted in ingredient-driven formulation, debuted its pharmacist-led approach at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting 2026.

Positioned at the intersection of pharmaceutical expertise and dermatology-inspired skincare, the brand reflects a growing shift toward optimizing ingredient performance through precise concentration, formulation design, and delivery efficiency.

Guests visit the Dr. Reju-All booth at AAD 2026, engaging with the brand's products and interactive displays. Junho Jung, Founder of Dr. Reju-All, walks guests through the brand's product lineup at AAD 2026.

Over the course of three days, approximately 4,500 to 5,000 dermatologists, physicians, researchers, and industry professionals visited the Dr. Reju-All booth, generating strong interest and extended engagement as attendees explored the brand's science-driven approach.

The booth was designed as a three-part interactive journey highlighting the brand's philosophy, product experience, and ingredient education. A dedicated display introduced Dr. Reju-All's formulation framework and positioning, while a product experience zone allowed attendees to explore the core lineup with a focus on texture, absorption, and immediate skin compatibility. The experience concluded with an interactive ingredient quiz and a custom gacha activation inspired by hero products, including the PDRN Cream and Retino-Mela Serum.

During the meeting, Dr. Reju-All also shared early insights from a forthcoming PDRN-focused research paper, reinforcing its commitment to advancing clinical understanding of key ingredients.

The booth drew strong organic engagement from dermatology professionals, including visits from Dr. Dylan Greeney and Dr. Luke Maxfield , who shared independent coverage from the event, contributing to authentic visibility within the medical skincare community.

The brand also reported increased interest in its recently launched PDRN Lip Serum during the meeting period, with early signals of traction in the U.S. market.

"We were encouraged to connect with nearly 5,000 dermatology professionals during our first participation at AAD," said Junho Jung, Founder of Dr. Reju-All.

"This experience reinforced our belief that pharmacist-led formulation can play a meaningful role in the future of derma skincare. As this category continues to evolve, we remain focused on advancing science-driven, clinically grounded product development."

About Dr. Reju-All

Dr. Reju-All is a K-pharmacy skincare brand launched in mid-2025, developed by pharmacists and informed by dermatology, with a focus on ingredient efficacy and scientific formulation. Guided by its philosophy, "The Right Answer to Every Ingredient," the brand takes a results-driven, science-led approach. Currently distributed in over 5,000 pharmacies and clinics across Korea, Dr. Reju-All represents an emerging category that bridges pharmaceutical expertise with clinically grounded skincare as it expands into the U.S. market.

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SOURCE Dr. Reju-All