Dr. Reju-All Hosts Global Symposium in Seoul, Advancing Pharmacy-Led K-Beauty Through Science and Clinical Credibility

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Reju-All, the fast-growing K-pharmacy skincare brand founded by CEO Junho Jung, hosted its inaugural Dr. Reju-All Global Symposium at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, convening more than 300 pharmacists, dermatologists, and medical professionals from Korea and international markets.

Held under the theme "Bridging Global Derma Credibility with K-Beauty Innovation," the symposium positioned Dr. Reju-All at the intersection of clinical science and modern beauty, fostering cross-disciplinary dialogue among leaders in dermatology, pharmacy, and aesthetic medicine.

The program featured keynote contributions from Junho Jung, CEO of Dr. Reju-All; Professor You Kyung Lee of Seoul National University College of Medicine; and Dr. Ethan Melillo, U.S.-based clinical pharmacist and global academic partner to the brand—underscoring the company's commitment to evidence-based product development and global collaboration.

Science-Led Innovation Takes the Spotlight

Presentations reinforced Dr. Reju-All's clinical-first philosophy and long-term vision for pharmacy-led skincare, including:

"Rejuvenate from All Misunderstood Ingredients" — Junho Jung





— Junho Jung "Next-Generation Retinoids" — Professor You Kyung Lee





— Professor You Kyung Lee "Why I Partnered with Dr. Reju-All" — Dr. Ethan Melillo

A highlight of the symposium was the debut of Retino-Mela Serum, a pharmacy-exclusive launch powered by Hydroxypinacolone Retinoate (HPR)—a next-generation retinoid recognized for its superior stability and skin tolerance compared to traditional retinol and retinal. Professor Lee led a clinical deep dive into HPR's advantages, generating strong engagement from attending pharmacists and physicians.

With accelerating domestic traction and growing global attention, Dr. Reju-All is defining a new blueprint for K-beauty—one rooted in medical credibility, pharmacy leadership, and sustainable, science-backed growth.

What Comes Next

With strong domestic momentum, pharmacy credibility, and growing global attention, Dr. Reju-All is positioning itself as a new blueprint for K-beauty's evolution, one that prioritizes science, education, and sustainable growth over trend cycles.

About Dr. Reju-All

Dr. Reju-All is a science-driven K-pharmacy skincare brand founded on the belief that effective skincare should be rooted in clinical evidence, pharmaceutical expertise, and long-term skin health. With pharmacy-exclusive formulations and a focus on repair, recovery, and barrier integrity, the brand is redefining modern K-beauty for a global audience.

