Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship Opens Applications for Aspiring Medical Students Nationwide

Scholarship supports undergraduate students pursuing a future career in medicine and encourages a commitment to healthcare, research, and meaningful patient impact

DETROIT, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship for Medical Students announces the opening of applications for its upcoming scholarship cycle, providing undergraduate students with an opportunity to receive financial support as they pursue an education and future career in medicine.

The scholarship is open to eligible undergraduate students across the United States and is not restricted to applicants from any particular city or state. The program is designed for students who are on a pre-medical track or otherwise pursuing an academic path toward becoming a medical doctor, including an MD or DO.

The Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship for Medical Students provides a one-time $1,000 award to one selected undergraduate student.



As part of the application, students submit a 500–750-word essay addressing the prompt: "Dr. Wael Sakr has spent his career advancing medicine through research, mentorship, and a commitment to addressing healthcare disparities. What draws you to a career in medicine, and how do you hope to make a meaningful impact as a future physician?"

The selection process is structured to provide an independent review of applications. Applications are reviewed by an independent scholarship committee appointed by Dr. Wael Sakr.

"Dr. Wael Sakr" brings more than four decades of experience in pathology, medical education, and cancer research to the initiative. After completing medical training at the University of Damascus, he pursues postgraduate education in the United States, including an Anatomic Pathology residency and a Surgical Pathology fellowship.

Applications for the Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship for Medical Students are due April 15, 2027, with the scholarship winner scheduled to be announced on May 15, 2027. Interested undergraduate students can review eligibility requirements and application information through the official scholarship website.

About the Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship for Medical Students

The Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship for Medical Students is an independently reviewed scholarship funded by Dr. Wael Sakr for undergraduate students pursuing a pathway toward a career as a medical doctor.

Website: drwaelsakrscholarship.com

Application Deadline: April 15, 2027

Winner Announcement: May 15, 2027

SOURCE Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship