Drax Appoints Dr. LeMia Jenkins as VP, Government and Regulatory Affairs - North America

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drax Group today announced the appointment of Dr. LeMia Jenkins as Vice President, Government and Regulatory Affairs – North America.

Dr. LeMia Jenkins

Dr. Jenkins will lead Drax's government and regulatory strategy across the United States and Canada, overseeing engagement with federal, state, provincial, and local policymakers and regulators. She will support the company's policy advocacy, regulatory compliance, and market access efforts, and help advance legislative and regulatory frameworks that enable reliable, affordable, and lower-carbon energy solutions across North America.

"LeMia brings deep experience navigating complex legislative and regulatory environments and building constructive relationships across government and industry," said Deidra L. Jackson, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs – North America, Drax. "Her leadership will strengthen our engagement with policymakers and regulators as we work to support durable, transparent policy frameworks that advance energy security, affordability, and long-term decarbonization across the U.S. and Canada."

Dr. Jenkins brings more than 20 years of experience across government, regulatory, and corporate leadership roles. Most recently, she served as Chief of Staff at the Mississippi Public Service Commission, where she led policy and regulatory priorities impacting more than 900,000 utility customers.

Her previous experience includes senior leadership roles at Pinterest, Walmart, and Caesars Entertainment, as well as early career service on Capitol Hill and in national political and higher education leadership roles.

Dr. Jenkins holds a Bachelor of Arts from Tougaloo College, a Master of Public Health from The George Washington University, and a Doctorate in Education from the University of Mississippi.

About Drax

Drax's purpose is to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future. Our strategic aims are to be a UK leader in flexible, renewable generation and a global leader in sustainable biomass pellet production.

Our operations

Drax owns and operates a portfolio of flexible, low-carbon and renewable UK power assets – biomass, hydro, pumped storage and OCGT generation – which provide dispatchable power and system support services to the electricity grid.

We are the UK's largest source of renewable power by output, and Drax Power Station is the UK's largest single source of renewable electricity by output.

Through our pellet production facilities in North America, Drax is a leading integrated producer of sustainable biomass.

Drax supplies renewable electricity to UK industrial and commercial customers, offering a range of energy-related services including energy optimisation, as well as electric vehicle strategy and management.

SOURCE Drax Group