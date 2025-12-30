Drax Appoints Karen Gravois Elliott as Vice President of Communications, North America

WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drax Group today announced the appointment of Karen Gravois Elliott as Vice President of Communications, North America, effective January 7, 2025.

Elliott brings nearly three decades of experience in strategic communications, public affairs, and journalism. In this role, she will lead Drax's North American communications strategy, including internal and external communications, executive positioning, reputation management, and issues and crisis communications.

Karen Gravois Elliott, Vice President of Communications, Drax, North America

"Karen is a highly respected communications leader with deep experience navigating complex and highly regulated environments," said Deidra Jackson, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Drax Group. "Her strategic insight and steady leadership will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen trust with stakeholders and advance our business priorities across North America."

Most recently, Elliott served as Vice President and Head of Communications and Publications at the U.S.–China Business Council, where she led global communications and engagement on geopolitical, trade, and regulatory issues affecting multinational companies. Previously, she held senior communications leadership roles at Washington, D.C.–based trade associations, including Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at the Entertainment Software Association.

Earlier in her career, Elliott worked as a journalist with the Associated Press and PBS NewsHour and served on Capitol Hill as a congressional staffer for two U.S. senators.

"It's a privilege to join such an innovative and accomplished global enterprise led by a team of experts making a measurable difference in both the renewable energy sector and sustainability movement," Elliott said. "I am excited to share the incredible Drax story brought to life by the many contributions of my colleagues across the U.K and our North American operations as Drax continues to grow and evolve as a leader in renewable energy."

Elliott holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Louisiana State University and a graduate degree in Writing from Johns Hopkins University.

About Drax

Drax Group's mission is to help meet the world's increasing demand for secure energy, sustainably, and to reach net zero by the end of 2040 across our value chain. By supporting biodiversity across our sites and in our value chain by the end of 2030 and seeking to make a positive contribution to the lives and livelihoods of our colleagues, communities, and workers in our supply chain, Drax is committed to being climate, nature, and people positive in our operations.

Drax's around 3,000 employees operate across three principal areas of activity – electricity generation, electricity sales to business customers and compressed wood pellet production and supply to third parties. For more information visit www.drax.com/us

SOURCE Drax Group