DREAM PAIRS Expands Its Iconic Chunk Heeled Sandals Collection, Bringing Best-Selling Style, Wearable Comfort, and Everyday Versatility to Every Heel Height

Built on the success of the iconic CHUNK sandal —with over one million pairs sold and more than 18,000 five-star reviews—the collection evolves a customer-favorite silhouette into a complete family of heeled sandals designed for modern life.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion trends evolve constantly, but the styles that endure as true wardrobe staples share a defining quality: they elevate everyday dressing without sacrificing comfort. For DREAM PAIRS, that style is CHUNK. Over the years, the minimalist block-heel sandal has grown into one of the brand's most recognized and enduring successes, resonating with shoppers who want footwear that delivers style, comfort, confidence, and versatility in equal measure. What began as a simple one-strap design has since evolved into a full footwear franchise, with more than one million pairs sold on Amazon, over 18,000 five-star customer reviews, and a reputation as one of the platform's most loved women's heel styles.

DREAM PAIRS expands its bestselling CHUNK sandal into a full Chunk Heeled Sandals Collection, evolving the icon into a complete wardrobe of heels for every occasion. Spanning Low, Mid, High, and Ultra High Heel categories, the line blends modern minimalist design with comfort-led construction to move seamlessly from everyday wear to work, weddings, and destination moments. Built on more than one million pairs sold and 18,000+ five-star reviews, the collection reflects the brand’s continued focus on accessible, fashion-forward footwear that delivers style without compromise.

Today, DREAM PAIRS is building on that foundation with the expanded Chunk Heeled Sandals Collection — a comprehensive range of low, mid, high, and ultra-high heel silhouettes designed to meet women wherever life takes them. The collection reflects a broader shift in women's fashion, where modern consumers increasingly refuse to choose between looking good and feeling comfortable. Instead, they expect footwear that transitions effortlessly between workdays and weekends, weddings and vacations, and everything in between—offering versatility across multiple settings while remaining accessible without compromising on style. The Chunk Collection was created with exactly that philosophy in mind.

Where Fashion, Versatility, and Wearability Converge

The enduring appeal of the Chunk Collection reflects a fundamental shift in how women approach footwear today. Rather than shopping for shoes designed for a single occasion, consumers increasingly seek versatile styles that move seamlessly across every aspect of their lives—from workdays and weddings to vacations, weekend plans, and everyday moments. Designed with this reality in mind, the Chunk Collection combines clean lines, modern proportions, and timeless silhouettes with thoughtful comfort features such as cushioned footbeds, adjustable fit systems, stable heel constructions, and durable outsoles. The result is a collection that effortlessly bridges fashion and function, delivering the polish of a dress shoe with the wearability of an everyday essential. Whether paired with tailored workwear, occasion dresses, relaxed denim, or vacation-ready looks, the Chunk Collection is designed to keep pace with modern life—proving that style, versatility, and comfort no longer have to exist separately.

The Collection: Designed Around How Women Actually Wear Heels

The Chunk Collection is designed around how women actually wear heels — not as a one-size-fits-all category, but as a wardrobe of styles tailored to different occasions, lifestyles, and comfort preferences. Rather than focusing solely on heel height, DREAM PAIRS developed the collection to meet the evolving needs of modern women, from everyday dressing and all-day wear to celebrations, special events, and statement-making moments. The collection spans four thoughtfully defined categories: Low Heel styles for effortless daily wear, Mid Heel silhouettes that balance comfort and elevation, High Heel designs anchored by the bestselling CHUNK for versatile wear across work and social occasions, and Ultra High Heel styles created for weddings, formal events, and elevated fashion moments. Together, these categories offer a complete heel wardrobe, allowing women to choose the level of height, support, and sophistication that best suits the occasion—whether heading to the office, attending a wedding, packing for vacation, celebrating a milestone, or simply navigating everyday life—without compromising on comfort, confidence, or personal style.

Low Heel Collection: Everyday Ease, Elevated

The Low Heel Collection is designed for women who prioritize effortless wearability while still appreciating the confidence that comes from a subtle lift. These styles offer an approachable introduction to heeled dressing, providing a polished alternative to flats without sacrificing comfort or versatility.

ERIKA-1

ERIKA-1 embodies the growing demand for fashion that feels easy, relaxed, and wearable. Featuring a comfortable 1.6-inch chunky heel and a soft round-toe silhouette, the sandal delivers gentle elevation while maintaining a natural, effortless feel. Its understated design allows it to pair seamlessly with everything from summer dresses and relaxed tailoring to denim and casual separates. Designed for daily wear, travel, outdoor gatherings, and everyday occasions, ERIKA-1 demonstrates that comfort and style can coexist beautifully in a single silhouette.

Mid Heel Collection: The Perfect Balance Between Style and Wearability

For women seeking versatility above all else, the Mid Heel Collection delivers the ideal middle ground. Offering enough height to feel elevated while maintaining comfort for extended wear, these styles are designed to move effortlessly between professional settings, celebrations, and everyday moments.

LOW-CHUNK

LOW-CHUNK reimagines the signature DNA of the bestselling original through a more approachable heel height. Retaining the clean, minimalist aesthetic that made CHUNK so successful, the design offers a sophisticated look that feels equally appropriate for weddings, office events, dinner outings, and daytime occasions. Its supportive construction and refined silhouette make it an ideal choice for women who want versatility without sacrificing style.

CARNIVAL

Elegant yet approachable, CARNIVAL was designed for women whose calendars often include both special occasions and everyday commitments. The strappy silhouette brings a touch of sophistication, while the balanced block heel and supportive footbed create a comfortable wearing experience throughout the day. Available in both standard and wide-width options, CARNIVAL reflects DREAM PAIRS' commitment to accessibility, ensuring that fashionable footwear can accommodate a wider range of consumers and fit preferences.

CHUNKLE

A contemporary interpretation of the classic block-heel sandal, CHUNKLE introduces wider straps and enhanced support while maintaining a sleek and modern profile. The design offers a slightly more fashion-forward aesthetic without losing the versatility that defines the collection. Whether styled with relaxed denim, tailored trousers, or occasion-ready dresses, CHUNKLE delivers an effortless balance of practicality and style.

High Heel Collection: The Signature Chunk Experience

At the heart of the franchise sits the category that made CHUNK a customer favorite. Combining flattering height, dependable stability, and timeless styling, these silhouettes represent the essence of what the collection has come to stand for.

CHUNK

The original CHUNK is more than a bestseller—it is the foundation of an entire footwear franchise. With over one million pairs sold and more than 18,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, CHUNK has earned its place as one of DREAM PAIRS' most successful and recognizable products. Its enduring popularity stems from an ability to deliver something many women have long searched for: a heel that feels as good as it looks. The design's signature 3-inch block heel creates elegant elevation while providing the stability needed for all-day wear. A cushioned 4.5mm latex footbed adds comfort and support, while an upgraded ankle strap featuring seven adjustment points allows for a more personalized fit. A slip-resistant outsole further enhances confidence with every step. What truly distinguishes CHUNK, however, is its remarkable versatility. Available in a wide range of colors, finishes, textures, and materials—from classic neutrals and sophisticated suede-inspired options to statement-making metallics and occasion-ready styles—the sandal seamlessly adapts to a variety of wardrobes and lifestyles. From office meetings and destination weddings to vacations, date nights, graduations, and everyday dressing, CHUNK has become a style women return to again and again.

CHUNK-W

Building on the success of the original, CHUNK-W extends the same beloved design to consumers seeking additional room and comfort. By offering a wide-width fit without compromising aesthetics, DREAM PAIRS reinforces its commitment to creating accessible fashion that serves a broader range of women. The result is a style that preserves everything customers love about CHUNK while expanding its reach to even more wearers.

REGINA

For women seeking a more fashion-forward expression of the collection's signature formula, REGINA offers a refined evolution of the block-heel sandal. Defined by its contemporary square-toe silhouette and elevated proportions, the design blends modern sophistication with everyday wearability. It delivers a fresh perspective on occasion dressing while maintaining the comfort and stability that have become synonymous with the Chunk Collection.

Ultra High Heel Collection: Elevated Glamour for Life's Most Memorable Moments

The Ultra High Heel Collection celebrates the transformative power of fashion. Designed for weddings, parties, celebrations, and statement-making occasions, these styles embrace dramatic height while incorporating thoughtful comfort details that support confidence throughout the event.

SELKIE

SELKIE demonstrates that height and wearability can coexist. Featuring a striking 4-inch block heel and streamlined silhouette, the sandal delivers a bold visual statement while maintaining the stability that has become a hallmark of the collection. Perfect for special events and elevated evening dressing, SELKIE offers women a confident approach to statement footwear.

KARRIE

Romantic and expressive, KARRIE was designed for occasions worth remembering. Its removable three-dimensional floral embellishment creates a sophisticated focal point, allowing wearers to personalize their look depending on the event. Combining feminine detailing with elegant proportions, KARRIE captures the spirit of celebration while delivering the versatility to be styled in multiple ways.

SELENE

Fashion-forward and refined, SELENE embodies modern glamour. Featuring a sleek square toe, slender straps, and a leg-lengthening stiletto heel, the design creates a sophisticated silhouette that complements everything from cocktail dresses to formalwear. Available in multiple colors and finishes, SELENE offers women an opportunity to express their individual style while embracing timeless elegance.

More Than a Collection

More than just a heel collection, the CHUNK Collection represents a new era of fashion—one where women no longer have to choose between style and comfort. Rooted in the success of the original CHUNK, which has earned the trust of more than one million customers, the collection reflects DREAM PAIRS' belief that great design should be accessible, versatile, and built for the realities of modern life. By combining trend-driven aesthetics, all-day wearability, inclusive fit options, and attainable pricing, the CHUNK Collection has evolved into a complete wardrobe of heels for every occasion, from everyday moments to life's biggest celebrations. As consumer expectations continue to shift toward products that deliver both fashion and function, the CHUNK Collection stands as proof that the future of footwear isn't about compromise—it's about confidence, versatility, and giving women the freedom to have it all.

Available

The DREAM PAIRS Chunk Heeled Sandals Collection is available now through Amazon, the official website, and Dream Pairs' retail stores.

About DREAM PAIRS

Established in 2009, DREAM PAIRS is dedicated to empowering women to freely express themselves through fashion. The brand consistently pushes the boundaries of modern fashion footwear with its curated collections, offering stylish and trend-focused designs at accessible prices. DREAM PAIRS believes in making style inclusive and approachable, providing footwear inspired by runway trends and current inspirations. As one of Amazon's top-performing footwear sellers and the #1 seller in multiple shoe and apparel categories, DREAM PAIRS has sold more than 42.62 million pairs across all channels globally. Its best-selling CHUNK pumps rank as the #1 product in the pumps category on Amazon, with cumulative sales surpassing 1 million pairs.

Within this brand ecosystem, DREAM PAIRS KIDS serves as a natural extension of DREAM PAIRS' core mission—bringing the same commitment to comfort, design, and accessibility into every stage of childhood. As a distinguished sub-brand, DREAM PAIRS KIDS is dedicated to fueling the adventure of growing up through a thoughtful blend of style, comfort, protection, and playfulness. The brand offers an extensive range of affordable footwear for kids of all ages and stages. With shoes designed for school, special occasions, sports, and everyday adventures, DREAM PAIRS KIDS helps children step into every moment with confidence and ease. To date, DREAM PAIRS KIDS has sold more than 11.2 million pairs across all channels worldwide.

Today, DREAM PAIRS continues to expand its presence through both retail and e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, SHEIN, JustFab, TikTok Shop, and its official website. With an inclusive approach to fashion and a commitment to accessible pricing, the brand delivers stylish, quality footwear designed for every occasion and every stage of life.

SOURCE DREAM PAIRS