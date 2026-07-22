DREAM PAIRS Launches Ascenelle Collection: Stylish Comfort Built for All-Day Standing and Walking

The new collection combines contemporary silhouettes with DREAM PAIRS' proprietary TriEase Hidden Support System to deliver all-day comfort and effortless style for women navigating work, commuting, travel, and everyday life.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As women's lives become increasingly dynamic, the expectations placed on everyday footwear have evolved just as quickly. A single pair of shoes may need to carry someone from the morning commute to client meetings, from cross-country travel to weekend errands, or from office hours to evening events—all without compromising comfort or style. Recognizing this shift, DREAM PAIRS proudly introduces the Ascenelle Collection, a thoughtfully designed footwear collection that reimagines modern comfort through elevated design, ergonomic innovation, and versatile wearability.

DREAM PAIRS launches the Ascenelle Collection, a new comfort-driven footwear line designed for women who spend long hours standing, walking, commuting, traveling, and navigating busy everyday lives. Centered around the brand's proprietary TriEase Hidden Support System, the collection discreetly integrates ergonomic support, cushioning, and stability into refined, modern silhouettes, proving that comfort and style can coexist. Organized into five series—Work, Daily, Move, Work Knit Edition, and Move Knit Edition—the collection offers versatile pumps, Mary Janes, flats, loafers, and knit styles tailored for professional settings, everyday wear, and life on the go. By combining timeless design with innovative comfort technology, the Ascenelle Collection reinforces DREAM PAIRS' commitment to helping women move confidently through every part of their day without compromising style or support.

More than a comfort footwear collection, Ascenelle represents DREAM PAIRS' vision of style-led comfort — a design philosophy that challenges the long-held belief that supportive shoes must sacrifice aesthetics. Instead of choosing between fashion and function, the collection seamlessly integrates refined silhouettes, timeless versatility, and advanced comfort technologies, empowering women to move confidently through every part of their day without changing their shoes or their style.

At the heart of the Ascenelle Collection is DREAM PAIRS' proprietary TriEase Hidden Support System, an integrated support platform thoughtfully engineered to provide lasting comfort throughout long days on the move. Rather than relying on bulky construction or the traditional aesthetics of comfort footwear, the system discreetly integrates support into every silhouette through three key comfort zones. A flexible forefoot encourages natural movement, targeted midfoot arch support helps distribute pressure more evenly, and a cushioned heel enhances stability while absorbing impact to reduce fatigue over extended wear. Soft, skin-friendly linings, gentle toe protection, heel-slip prevention, and a roomier fit further enhance the wearing experience, creating comfort that feels effortless without compromising a refined appearance.

This comfort-first approach extends across the entire Ascenelle Collection. Whether designed for the office, daily commuting, business travel, or weekend outings, each style is created to move seamlessly through multiple parts of a woman's day while maintaining the same balance of sophistication, support, and versatility.

To meet different lifestyles and wearing occasions, the collection is organized into five distinct series, each built upon the same comfort philosophy:

Ascenelle Work features polished pumps, Mary Janes, and supportive flats designed for professionals who spend extended hours standing and walking.

features polished pumps, Mary Janes, and supportive flats designed for professionals who spend extended hours standing and walking. Ascenelle Daily offers versatile heels and dress shoes that transition effortlessly from work to special occasions and everyday wear.

offers versatile heels and dress shoes that transition effortlessly from work to special occasions and everyday wear. Ascenelle Move includes lightweight foldable flats and flexible loafers designed for commuting, travel, and life on the go.

includes lightweight foldable flats and flexible loafers designed for commuting, travel, and life on the go. Ascenelle Work Knit Edition reimagines professional footwear with breathable knit uppers, delivering long-shift support with a softer, lighter feel for all-day comfort.

reimagines professional footwear with breathable knit uppers, delivering long-shift support with a softer, lighter feel for all-day comfort. Ascenelle Move Knit Edition combines lightweight knit construction, foldable portability, and cushioned support to deliver breathable, on-the-go comfort for travel and everyday movement.

Ascenelle Work Series: Professional Support, Designed for Long Days

Designed for women who spend long hours on their feet, the Ascenelle Work Series pairs timeless professional silhouettes with DREAM PAIRS' proprietary TriEase Hidden Support System. Flexible forefoot support, ergonomic arch cushioning, and a stable, cushioned heel work together to help reduce fatigue throughout the day, while lightweight slip-resistant outsoles, breathable linings, and thoughtfully engineered fits provide lasting comfort. From healthcare and education to retail, commuting, and the office, the Work Series delivers polished style without compromising all-day wearability.

Celeste - Sustainable Mary Jane with All-Day Support

A modern take on the classic Mary Jane, Celeste combines timeless styling with workplace-ready performance. Crafted with RCS-certified sustainable materials, it offers a more conscious approach to professional dressing, while a flexible slip-resistant TPR outsole provides reliable traction for busy days. Its TriEase Hidden Support System with supportive cushioning, arch support, and shock absorption helps keep feet comfortable from the classroom to the clinic, office, and beyond.

Euphemia - Elegant Flats Built for Long Workdays

For women who prefer a polished flat, Euphemia delivers refined style with ergonomic support. Its 3D molded insole combines memory foam cushioning, moisture management, and a supportive heel cup to ease pressure throughout the day. Finished with a flexible outsole and adjustable Mary Jane strap, it transitions effortlessly from tailored workwear to after-hours plans. Available in a wide fit option, Euphemia offers a more accommodating fit without compromising on elegance or all-day comfort.

Hazel - A Classic Block Heel Reimagined for Comfort

Hazel updates the traditional pump with a comfort-focused design and timeless appeal. Its 3D massage insole delivers targeted support across the forefoot, arch, and heel, while the stable 2.24-inch block heel offers confident elevation. Finished with soft vegan leather, a square toe, and a flexible anti-slip outsole, Hazel brings sophistication to workdays and special occasions alike.

Arachne - Refined Pumps with Flexible Performance

Arachne blends elegant detailing with everyday functionality. Its contoured supportive insole, soft heel padding, and breathable construction provide lasting comfort, while the flexible anti-slip outsole allows natural movement. Featuring modern paneled accents, this polished pump complements everything from office tailoring to evening ensembles.

Nereida - The Timeless Workday Essential

Nereida delivers classic pump styling with reliable all-day support. Its round-toe silhouette pairs effortlessly with professional wardrobes, while the layered cushioned insole combines breathable latex and soft foam for lasting comfort. A low block heel and durable TPR outsole provide steady support for long hours of standing, walking, and commuting.

Edenia - A Mary Jane Made for Long Shifts

Combining vintage-inspired charm with modern support, Edenia is designed for women who need comfort from morning to night. Its adjustable strap ensures a secure fit, while the cushioned insole and built-in arch support help reduce fatigue. The stable low heel makes it an ideal choice for teachers, healthcare professionals, and office days that require constant movement.

LOLA - A Slip-On Pump Designed for Everyday Ease

LOLA offers the convenience of a slip-on silhouette with the support of a structured pump. Elastic side panels provide a flexible fit, while the cushioned latex insole and breathable lining enhance comfort throughout the day. Available in wide-fit options and finished with a supportive block heel, LOLA is made for workdays, weekends, and everything in between.

Jacqueline - Flats with a Touch of Elevation

Jacqueline bridges the gap between flats and heels with a lightweight wedge design that offers subtle height and effortless wearability. A molded footbed provides supportive cushioning, while the U-shaped heel cup enhances stability. Finished with elegant crisscross detailing, it adds polished sophistication to dresses, trousers, and casual looks alike.

Morgan - A Modern Mary Jane for Work and Beyond

Morgan combines classic Mary Jane styling with dependable everyday performance. Its cushioned footbed, supportive chunky heel, and slip-resistant outsole provide stability through long shifts and busy days. With a versatile round-toe design, Morgan easily complements office outfits, uniforms, dresses, and casual wardrobes.

Ascenelle Daily Series: Everyday Refinement, Reimagined

Created for women whose schedules extend well beyond traditional office hours, the Ascenelle Daily Series delivers effortless versatility for modern life. These refined pumps are designed to move comfortably between commuting, meetings, dinner reservations, celebrations, and everything in between. Built around the TriEase 3-Zone Comfort System, every style combines lightweight construction, breathable materials, ergonomic support, and elegant silhouettes that never feel overdesigned. The result is footwear that looks polished enough for professional settings while remaining comfortable enough to wear long after the workday ends.

Counsel - A Refined Pump Built for Full-Day Transitions

Counsel blends understated elegance with dependable support for days that extend beyond the office. Its 3D ergonomic insole cushions from heel to toe while targeted arch support helps relieve pressure, and moisture-control technology keeps feet feeling fresh throughout busy schedules. Finished with a lightweight flexible outsole, Counsel delivers confident comfort from workplace meetings to evening events.

DREAM PAIRS Closed-toe Pumps- A Minimalist Everyday Pump with Modern Comfort

Designed for effortless versatility, these close-toe pumps pair a clean silhouette with thoughtful ergonomic details. A breathable memory foam footbed molds comfortably to the foot, while integrated arch support promotes balanced movement during long days. The secure heel construction and lightweight anti-slip outsole provide stable wear, making it an elegant choice for work, commuting, dinners, and travel.

Versara - A Statement Stiletto Designed for Comfort

Versara brings a modern approach to the classic stiletto, combining sleek sophistication with comfort-driven engineering. A supportive ergonomic insole helps maintain natural foot alignment, while soft interior materials reduce friction for extended wear. With a textured anti-slip outsole and quieter sole design, Versara delivers confidence for presentations, celebrations, and evening occasions without sacrificing wearability.

Ascenelle Move Series: Comfort and Style That Moves With You

Designed for women who are constantly on the go, the Ascenelle Move Series brings together lightweight construction, flexible comfort, and travel-ready versatility. Whether navigating airports, exploring a new city, commuting to work, or simply swapping heels for something more comfortable after a long day, this collection is built to keep pace with modern lifestyles. Featuring foldable designs, ergonomic cushioning, supportive insoles, and lightweight outsoles, the Move Series offers effortless portability without compromising style. From emergency flats tucked into a handbag to versatile loafers made for everyday wear, every pair is designed to deliver lasting comfort wherever the day leads.

Rollette - A Foldable Ballet Flat Made for Travel Days

Rollette combines feminine elegance with travel-ready functionality, designed for women who need comfort on demand. Its tri-layer cushioned insole and lightweight foldable construction provide support wherever the day leads, while a water-repellent upper, grippy outsole, and wide-fit options add everyday practicality. Finished with a classic bow detail and a compact storage pouch, Rollette is a stylish essential that easily fits into any handbag.

Melantho - A Packable Flat Designed for Life on the Go

Melantho reimagines the ballet flat with an ultra-portable foldable design that fits effortlessly into purses, carry-ons, and work totes. Its responsive tri-layer insole combines cushioning, breathable comfort, and arch support, while the curved lightweight outsole follows natural movement for easy wear. Ideal for commuting, travel, and post-event shoe changes, Melantho delivers comfort whenever and wherever it is needed.

Knitted Loafer- A Knit Loafer for Effortless Everyday Movement

Blending the ease of a slip-on with the polish of a loafer, this knit loafer offers a relaxed alternative to traditional flats. Its breathable knit upper provides a flexible, comfortable fit, while the memory foam and PU insole add cushioning and support for busy days. Finished with a flexible pebbled TPR outsole, this lightweight style moves seamlessly from office commutes to weekend adventures.

Ascenelle Work Knit Edition: Professional Polish Meets Knit Comfort

The Ascenelle Work Knit Edition reimagines classic workplace footwear through the comfort of modern knit construction. Designed for professionals who spend long hours standing and walking, this series combines breathable stretch materials, ergonomic support, and low-maintenance practicality with timeless office-ready silhouettes. The result is footwear that delivers the polished appearance expected in professional environments while feeling remarkably lightweight, flexible, and accommodating throughout the workday.

Tessara - A Knit Mary Jane Designed for Modern Workdays

Tessara blends the polished look of a Mary Jane with the flexibility of performance knit, creating a versatile option for professionals on the move. Its stretchy knitted upper adapts naturally to the foot for a flexible, sock-like fit, while the contoured 8mm insole provides targeted arch support for long days on your feet. Breathable, machine washable, and finished with a flexible anti-slip outsole, Tessara brings effortless practicality to polished workwear.

Ascenelle Move Knit Edition: Featherlight Comfort for Life on the Go

Designed for effortless movement and everyday versatility, the Ascenelle Move Knit Edition combines breathable knit construction with lightweight support for women constantly on the go. Soft knit uppers adapt naturally to the foot, while flexible outsoles and cushioned insoles provide easy comfort wherever the day leads. From commuting and travel to weekend plans and daily errands, these styles deliver practical performance with a refined, modern aesthetic.

DREAM PAIRS Pointed Toe Knit Ballet Flats- A Foldable Knit Flat with Elevated Feminine Style

These pointed-toe knit ballet flats bring a sophisticated update to the everyday flat with a sleek pointed toe and delicate bow detail. Its soft knit upper provides a flexible fit, while the cushioned footbed with arch support enhances comfort on the move. Designed to fold easily into a handbag or suitcase, it is an elegant travel companion for occasions when style and convenience matter.

DREAM PAIRS Knit Ballet Flats - A Knit Mary Jane Built for Effortless Everyday Wear

These Knit ballet flats blend classic Mary Jane styling with the ease of modern knit construction. A plush 6mm cushioned insole helps absorb impact, while the breathable upper creates a soft, flexible fit. With slip-on convenience, non-slip traction, and a machine-washable design, this versatile flat is ready for workdays, casual outings, and relaxed weekends.

DREAM PAIRS Knit Square Toe Mary Jane Ballet Flats - A Versatile Mary Jane for Everyday Adventures

These knit square-toe Mary Jane ballet flats combine timeless Mary Jane details with an adaptive knit upper designed for daily flexibility. The cushioned insole and flexible outsole provide dependable support through commutes, errands, and weekend activities, while its polished silhouette pairs effortlessly with both casual and elevated looks.

LUX-2 - An Adjustable Knit Flat Designed for Movement

LUX-2 offers customizable comfort with breathable knit construction and adjustable closures for a personalized fit. Its ergonomic insole provides supportive cushioning for walking-heavy days, while the lightweight design makes it easy to pack and carry. From city strolls and commutes to travel adventures, LUX-2 delivers effortless versatility wherever it goes.

A Collection Designed Around the Way Women Live

Designed to meet the evolving needs of today's women, the Ascenelle Collection reflects DREAM PAIRS' commitment to creating footwear that seamlessly balances comfort, style, and versatility. By integrating the proprietary TriEase Hidden Support System with timeless silhouettes and thoughtfully engineered details, the collection delivers reliable support across work, commuting, travel, and everyday wear. With Ascenelle, DREAM PAIRS continues to expand its portfolio of comfort-driven footwear, offering modern women solutions that help them move confidently through every part of their day.

Available Now

The DREAM PAIRS Ascenelle Collection is available now through Amazon, the official website, and DREAM PAIRS ' retail stores .

About DREAM PAIRS

Established in 2009, Dream Pairs is dedicated to empowering women to freely express themselves through fashion. The brand consistently pushes the boundaries of modern fashion footwear with its curated collections, offering stylish and trend-focused designs at accessible prices. Dream Pairs believes in making style inclusive and approachable, providing footwear inspired by runway trends and current inspirations. By far, Dream Pairs has garnered the trust of over 20 million customers, selling more than 50 million pairs of shoes worldwide and consistently ranking as the #1 seller in various categories on Amazon. With an expanding network of brick-and-mortar stores and a robust online presence on platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, SHEIN, JustFab, TikTok Shop, and its official website, Dream Pairs stands out by consistently delivering high-quality, fashionable footwear tailored for every occasion and every need, all at accessible prices.

SOURCE DREAM PAIRS