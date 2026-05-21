Dream Vacations Supports Career Transitions for Former Airline and Education Professionals

Webinar Highlights "Employee to Entrepreneur" Path in the Growing Travel Industry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the travel industry and workforce landscapes continue to evolve, many experienced airline employees and educators are finding themselves at an unexpected crossroads. For those looking to take the next step, from employee to entrepreneur, Dream Vacations is offering support, resources, and education on how to build a business while staying connected to travel. And the franchisor is offering a limited-time significant discount to help those with an entrepreneurial spirit ignite their journey.

Dream Vacations franchise owner Denise Valente understands that transition firsthand. After leaving the airline industry, she found a way to remain rooted in travel while gaining great flexibility and ownership over her career.

Dream Vacations will host an informational webinar on Thursday, May 28th, designed specifically for airline employees and education professionals interested in exploring how their existing skills, customer service background, organization, and relationship building can translate into business ownership. Attendees will hear directly from successful Dream Vacations franchise owners who have previously worked as airline professionals and educators and have made the transition into entrepreneurship. Interested participants can register to learn more and reserve a spot.

The session will provide an inside look at what it means to operate a homebased travel franchise, including the flexibility to start part time and grow over time, whether participants are exploring a full career change or looking to build something alongside their current role. Dream Vacations is also offering a limited-time significantly discounted franchise opportunity to help make getting started more accessible for those impacted.

"The future growth of the travel industry is exciting, and we know many of these individuals already have the skills and experience to soar in a career selling travel," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager for Dream Vacations. "It's about helping them see how those strengths can translate into something they can build and grow over time, whether that begins as a side business or evolves into something more long-term."

Dream Vacations franchise owner Denise Valente understands that transition firsthand. After leaving the airline industry, she found a way to remain rooted in travel while gaining great flexibility and ownership over her career.

"In aviation, you're part of people's journeys every single day, helping them get where they're going and, sometimes, bringing them home," said Valente. "When I left the airline industry, I worried that I'd be leaving that sense of connection behind. Becoming a Dream Vacations franchise owner showed me that my travel experience still mattered. I was able to use what I'd learned to build something for myself while continuing to help others create meaningful experiences. For anyone facing uncertainty right now, I'd encourage them not to walk away from travel altogether! There are more paths forward than you might realize."

Airline professionals and educators can register for the May 28th webinar here. For all others who are passionate about travel with an entrepreneurial spirit who would like to be part of a travel agency network that cares more about its agents and travelers, should visit www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com to learn about franchising with Dream Vacations.

About Dream Vacations

Dream Vacations is a home-based travel agency franchise that gives its advisors everything they need to plan smooth and memorable vacations for their clients— all while delivering great value. As part of World Travel Holdings and a proud member of the International Franchise Association, Dream Vacations has earned top honors, including franchise partner of the year from major cruise lines. The franchise is also nationally recognized for its strong commitment to supporting military veterans. For more details, visit www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com. You can also connect with Dream Vacations on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Michael Cadigan

Manager, Public Relations & Corporate Communications

1-877-958-7447

[email protected]

SOURCE Dream Vacations