Military Veterans Can Win Free Travel Agency Franchise as Dream Vacations Marks 15 Years of Operation Vetrepreneur Contest During America's 250th Anniversary

Dream Vacations travel agency franchise launches 15th annual "Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General" contest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Vacations, a leading homebased travel agency franchise, is now accepting entries for its "Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General" contest, marking 15 years of helping veterans transition to business ownership. The contest will award three military veterans a free travel agency franchise.

Photo Cutline: (From Left to Right) Shane and Jessica Gray, Dream Vacations Franchise Owners

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, the milestone reflects on the values of independence, service and opportunity that define the nation. For many veterans, those same values carry into civilian life through entrepreneurship. Celebrating 250 years of American independence alongside 15 years of Operation Vetrepreneur, Dream Vacations continues its commitment to helping veterans build their own businesses and achieve the American Dream of ownership.

The contest runs from July 4th through August 31st. Since launching in 2012, Operation Vetrepreneur has awarded 65 franchises to veterans across the country. In addition to receiving a free franchise, winners will also be awarded a ticket to the franchisor's Land Summit 2027, an exclusive training and networking event designed to help entrepreneurs catapult their businesses.

What is Operation Vetrepreneur?

Operation Vetrepreneur is an annual contest from Dream Vacations that awards military veterans a free travel agency franchise, including training, marketing tools and ongoing support to help them launch and grow a home-based business.

The Dream Vacations franchise contest is open to former members of any of the six branches of the U.S. military (Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Space Force and Coast Guard) who are retired, off active duty or honorably discharged prior to the contest start date and are residents of the U.S.

To participate, candidates must complete an online entry form and schedule an introductory phone call with a Franchise Development Manager. Candidates will also submit a profile, business plan and video. Finalists will be invited to participate in follow-up phone interviews before winners are selected. Full contest details can be found at Operation Vetrepreneur website.

"I encourage any veteran who has thought about starting their own business to apply," said Shane Gray, a past Operation Vetrepreneur winner and Dream Vacations franchise owner. "Winning gave me the opportunity to build a flexible business while doing something I love. You're in business for yourself, but not by yourself. The training, tools and support system really set you up to succeed, and it truly changed my life."

Past winners of the contest have gone on to build successful businesses across the country, creating a growing network of veteran entrepreneurs within the Dream Vacations system.

Military veterans and Gold Star families interested in starting a work-from-home business can also purchase a Dream Vacations travel agency franchise at a 30 percent discount, receive an enlistment package valued at no less than $5,000 and have administrative fees waived, valued at $1,800.

In addition to access to the Command Center, an internal portal with veteran-specific training and marketing assets, veterans and Gold Star families receive waived training fees for a business partner and the ability to hire active-duty military spouses and fellow veterans as associates at a discount. Additional benefits include relocation flexibility, travel discounts for military customers and access to veteran networking groups.

"This summer is especially meaningful as Americans take advantage of the 250th anniversary to explore historic destinations across the country," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations. "It's also an opportunity to recognize the service and sacrifice of our military community. Their dedication allows us to live the American Dream, and one of its most meaningful expressions is owning your own business. This contest provides a clear pathway for veterans to pursue entrepreneurship and build something of their own."

The only travel franchise to receive a five-star ranking from the International Franchise Association's VetFran initiative, Dream Vacations proudly supports military veterans and is consistently recognized by leading industry publications as a top veteran-friendly franchise. The company has ranked first or second out of 150 franchises nationwide in Entrepreneur magazine's top franchise for veterans since 2017. Additional top rankings include Military Times and Forbes. Dream Vacations has also been recognized by G.I. Jobs, U.S. Veterans Magazine and USA Today, as well as honored by MSC Cruises with its Seaside Salute Award. The Operation Vetrepreneur program has earned gold honors from the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards and recognition from the IFA Franchising Gives Back Awards.

Military veterans with a passion for travel and entrepreneurship who are interested in opening a Dream Vacations franchise and applying for the Operation Vetrepreneur contest can visit Operation Vetrepreneur website or call 888-249-8235.

Photo Cutline: (From Left to Right) Shane and Jessica Gray, Dream Vacations Franchise Owners

About Dream Vacations

Dream Vacations is a home-based travel agency franchise that gives its advisors everything they need to plan smooth and memorable vacations for their clients— all while delivering great value. As part of World Travel Holdings and a proud member of the International Franchise Association, Dream Vacations has earned top honors, including franchise partner of the year from major cruise lines. The franchise is also nationally recognized for its strong commitment to supporting military veterans. For more details, visit www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com. You can also connect with Dream Vacations on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Open only legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18 years of age and older, and are former members in good standing of any of the six (6) branches of the U.S. military (Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Space Force, and Coast Guard) who are retired, off active duty and/or were honorably discharged prior to 7/1/26. Void in PR, USVI, U.S. Military installations in foreign countries, all other U.S. territories & possessions, and where prohibited by law. Contest entry period starts at 12:01 a.m. on 7/1/26 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 8/31/26. Contest includes 2 rounds of phone interviews, the submission of a candidate profile & business plan and a video. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, judging criteria, prize details, and restrictions, see https://www.operationvetrepreneur.com/contest-rules/. Sponsor: CruiseOne, Inc., 1201 W. Cypress Creek Rd. Ste. 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309.

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SOURCE Dream Vacations