Dreame Releases Aero Ultra Steam, The Flagship Evolution of Tri-Force Cleaning

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home innovation, today unveiled the Aero Ultra Steam, the fourth and most advanced addition to its groundbreaking Aero wet dry vacuum mop series. Fresh off winning the Tom's Guide Smart Home Awards 2026, this flagship model sets a new industry benchmark as the first in its class to integrate high-temperature steam, hot water, and foaming detergent into a single, seamless cleaning system. This unique "Tri-Force" approach delivers a level of deep-set stain removal and odor neutralization previously unattainable in a single device.

"The Aero Ultra Steam was built for homes that care just as much about design aesthetics as they do about deep cleaning," said Judy Shi, Product Strategy Manager at Dreame. "We wanted to move away from the harsh chemicals people usually rely on. By balancing high-heat thermal dynamics with a specialized foam solution, we've created a seamless, whole-home system that protects your family's wellness without disrupting your living space."

Three-in-One Cleaning System

Unlike conventional wet dry vacuum mops, the Aero Ultra Steam leverages a comprehensive "Tri-Force" cleaning system. It combines the chemical-free power of SaunaClean™ 392°F steam for sanitization with ThermoRinse™ 194°F hot water to instantly dissolve sticky kitchen grease. Complementing these high-heat methods, the specialized FoamWash function deploys a floral-scented detergent solution to neutralize 99% of pet odors at the source. This integrated approach allows users to transition seamlessly from thermal sterilization to targeted chemical deodorization, tackling everything from baked-on grime to stubborn smells within a single cleaning session.

Ultra-Slim Profile Meets Tangle-Free Performance

Staying true to the Aero signature design, the Aero Ultra Steam features a remarkably slim 3.88-inch chassis with a premium silver finish that balances aesthetics with agility. This sleek profile lies flat to glide beneath sofas, beds, and other low-clearance furniture. Complementing its form factor, the upgraded TangleCut™ 2.0 Resilient Scraper is engineered specifically for pet owners and families with long hair. The system actively prevents hair from wrapping around the brush roller, keeping it 100% tangle-free during operation while minimizing maintenance.

Industry-Leading Suction for Deep-Set Debris

Delivering up to 30kPa of suction, the Aero Ultra Steam maintains powerful cleaning performance whether the unit is upright or fully reclined. Combined with the high-heat system, the strong suction removes embedded dirt, larger debris, and sticky residues from tight crevices and hard-to-reach corners, leaving surfaces thoroughly cleaned in a single pass.

Automated Self-Cleaning and Hygiene Maintenance

The Aero Ultra Steam's advanced self-cleaning system extends hygiene beyond the floor. It leverages 392°F steam and a 203°F hot wash to flush the brush roller and internal pathways, helping remove residual grime and bacteria. This dual-heat process is followed by a hot-air drying cycle that keeps the brush roller and filter fresh, odor-free, and ready for the next use with no manual intervention.

Additional Features

100-Minute Extended Runtime: A high-capacity battery delivers up to 100 minutes of cordless cleaning in Eco mode, providing the freedom to clean up to 7,534 sq ft on a single charge.

A high-capacity battery delivers up to 100 minutes of cordless cleaning in Eco mode, providing the freedom to clean up to 7,534 sq ft on a single charge. GlideWheel™ Power System: Using smart algorithms, the rear wheels assist movement to reduce wrist fatigue, making whole-home cleaning feel lighter and more controlled.

Using smart algorithms, the rear wheels assist movement to reduce wrist fatigue, making whole-home cleaning feel lighter and more controlled. Multispectral Dirt Detection: Equipped with a multispectral sensor, the vacuum intelligently detects mess types in real-time and auto-adjusts suction for optimal pickup.

Availability, Pricing, and Industry Recognition

The Dreame Aero Ultra Steam Vacuum Mop is available starting July 24, 2026, on Amazon and Dreame's official website at a retail price of $799.99.

The Aero Ultra Steam was also recently named a winner of the Tom's Guide Smart Home Awards 2026.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

For more information, visit https://www.dreametech.com.

SOURCE Dreame Technology