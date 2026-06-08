Leading the premium smart cleaning category through breakthrough innovation, global expansion, and sustained high growth

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Q1 2026, Dreame ranked No.1 in Global Robot Vacuum Sales & Revenue, according to International Data Corporation (IDC). This milestone reinforces its position as a premium, innovation-driven leader in the smart home industry.

Dreame Robot Vacuum has expanded to over 120 countries and regions, opened more than 6,500 flagship stores worldwide, and surpassed 11 million cumulative unit shipments. It holds the No.1 market share in 30 countries—including over 50% in 10—supported by a sustained annual growth rate exceeding 100% for six consecutive years.

Dreame ranked No.1 in Global Robot Vacuum Sales & Revenue, according to International Data Corporation (IDC)

The product portfolio features industry-leading, world-first technologies, enabling devices to clean lower, reach deeper, climb higher, and operate more intelligently in real home environments. Each innovation addresses real household cleaning challenges, translating advanced technology into practical everyday value.

"Achieving No.1 globally in both sales and revenue in Q1 2026, according to IDC, marks a significant milestone for Dreame Robot Vacuum," said Michael MENG, President of Dreame Robot Vacuum. "It reflects our long-term commitment to innovation, quality, and user-centric design. We will continue pushing the boundaries of home robotics to create smarter and more meaningful living experiences for users around the world."

Looking ahead, Dreame Robot Vacuum will continue expanding its presence in the smart home industry, moving beyond floor cleaning toward the next generation of intelligent robotic automation.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focused on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, please visit https://www.dreametech.com/.

SOURCE Dreame Technology