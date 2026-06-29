DREO Brings Matter Connectivity to TurboPoly™ Fan 765S, Furthering its Open Ecosystem Commitment

CLIFTON, N.J., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DREO, a global smart home brand, announced today native Matter connectivity support for its TurboPoly™ Fan 765S, marking the company's next step towards a more simplified and seamless experience across a broader smart home ecosystem. With this update, the TurboPoly™ Fan 765S will be able to integrate with leading smart home platforms, enabling smoother and reliable cross-platform control while continuing to deliver DREO's signature balance of powerful, ultra-quiet airflow.

The Most Powerful Matter-Ready Tabletop & Pedestal All-FRounder 3D Fan

"Bringing Matter support to DREO products is not just about connecting devices, but about fulfilling our commitment to creating a smarter and more connected home experience," said Joshua Gunn, Vice President of Sales at DREO. "As the first product to feature native Matter support, the DREO TurboPoly™ Fan 765S will bring an enhanced user experience through seamless connectivity and powerful airflow performance, making home comfort more effortless and intuitive."

Seamless Integration, Layered Control with Matter

Developed and maintained by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Matter is a unified connectivity standard designed to simplify the user experience of connecting different IoT devices while supporting broader device integration in the connected living space.

With native Matter support, the DREO TurboPoly™ Fan 765S integrates across major smart home platforms, enabling reliable operation with a simplified setup. This compatibility creates a more flexible management approach tailored to different user needs. Through standard Matter protocols, users can access core functions locally.

For more advanced setups, the fan also supports Home Assistant via a dedicated integration, enabling deeper customization beyond standard features. For a more complete experience, the DREO App unlocks proprietary utilities such as 3D oscillation and MotionSync™ technology.

Together, these layers combine advanced functionality with broad cross-platform compatibility in a more cohesive user experience.

Engineered for Performance, Designed for Smart Living

DREO takes a performance-first approach, with smart features designed to complement the core experience. Powered by its TurboWind™ technology, HyperSilent™ engineering, and a high-efficiency DC motor, the DREO TurboPoly™ Fan 765S delivers powerful, whisper-quiet airflow for everyday comfort. By combining advanced engineering with modern connectivity, the product maintains a strong hardware foundation while supporting the evolving needs of modern households.

Building on this foundation, the introduction of native Matter support reflects DREO's broader direction toward a more open and connected smart home ecosystem. It underscores the brand's commitment to simplifying the user experience while expanding compatibility across platforms. For DREO, smart home technology is not about adding complexity, but about enabling a more intuitive and comfortable living environment.

ABOUT DREO

DREO, the home tech pioneer transforming everyday comfort through innovation and elegant design, continues to redefine modern living. Specializing in air comfort and smart kitchen solutions, DREO has earned the trust of over 30 million users. Proudly becoming the No.1 U.S. Home Comfort Growth Brand for Two Consecutive Years* and the No. 1 Household Fan Brand on Amazon U.S.** for Three Consecutive Years, DREO's products are known for their exceptional performance, energy efficiency, and seamless smart home integration, delivering both convenience and sustainability to households across the globe.

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*Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service. DREO was named the 2026 Winner in the U.S. Home Comfort category for Top Increase in Market Share (12 months ending October 2025), and the 2025 Winner for the Largest Dollar Share Increase in the U.S. Home Comfort category (12 months ending December 2024).

**Source: Ranking based on Stackline data for Amazon US retail sales of household fans from January 2022 to January 2025.

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