DREO Unveils 2026 Summer Lineup, Led by TurboCool™ Technology for Next-Gen Cooling

CLIFTON, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DREO, the No.1 U.S. Home Comfort Growth Brand for Two Consecutive Years* and the No.1 Household Fan Brand on Amazon U.S.** for Three Consecutive Years, today announces its 2026 summer lineup.

DREO - The Magic of Summer

At the center of the lineup is the new TurboCool™ Ultra Mist Technology, an indoor cooling solution that delivers a noticeable temperature drop without leaving the moisture behind commonly associated with traditional misting systems. The lineup includes the TurboCool™ Misting Fan 765S for larger indoor spaces and the compact 516S for tabletop use. Expanding beyond indoor environments, DREO also introduces the TurboCool™ Outdoor Misting Fan 711AS for open-air cooling.

Together with the latest TurboPoly™ Fan and Portable Air Conditioner, the lineup offers a more complete range of solutions for summer comfort.

TurboCool™ Ultra Mist Technology: Redefining Summer Cooling

Traditional fans struggle to cool effectively in extreme heat, while conventional misting solutions often introduce unwanted humidity. TurboCool™ Ultra Mist Technology takes a different approach, delivering effective cooling without the dampness.

To achieve this, DREO developed an integrated system that combines ultrasonic atomization with multi-stage airflow control. At the core, ultrasonic atomizers transform water into micron-sized droplets. Instead of releasing the mist directly, the system uses a mist booster to lift it from the base and direct it through independent airflow and misting channels, where the airflow and mist remain separated. This structure acts as a natural filtration process, preventing larger droplets from entering the airflow path while allowing only the finest mist to pass through. At the outlet, the airflow further refines the particles to accelerate evaporation and enhance cooling performance.

As a result, the system delivers a noticeable temperature drop while preventing surface condensation, making mist-based cooling suitable for indoor environments.

DREO TurboCool™ Misting Fan 765S

Built on this technology, the TurboCool™ Misting Fan 765S is designed for larger indoor spaces. As a versatile 3-in-1 system, it functions as a misting fan, a tower fan, and a humidifier, allowing it to adapt to different environments and seasons. It delivers up to a 10°F temperature drop through a combination of ultrafine 17μm mist and high-velocity airflow. With TurboWind™ airflow reaching up to 34 ft/s, cool air travels farther and cools the room more efficiently.

Despite its performance, the TurboCool™ Misting Fan 765S operates at just 20 dB***, making it suitable for everyday indoor use. Its 6L water tank supports up to 24 hours of operation, while the modular design enables easier maintenance and cleaning.

DREO TurboCool™ Misting Fan 516S

For smaller spaces, the TurboCool™ Misting Fan 516S brings the same core technology into a more compact form. It also features 3-in-1 functionality, combining misting, airflow, and humidification in one compact device. It utilizes ultrafine 11μm mist with targeted airflow of up to 26 ft/s, delivering up to a 5°F temperature drop.

With its compact size and 1.3L tank, the 516S provides an efficient and flexible cooling solution for personal spaces such as desks, bedrooms, and home offices.

DREO TurboCool™ Outdoor Misting Fan 711AS

Extending from the home to the backyard, the TurboCool™ lineup also includes the TurboCool™ Outdoor Misting Fan 711AS, designed specifically for open-air cooling.

Unlike indoor misting systems that focus on ultra-fine evaporation, the TurboCool™ Outdoor Misting Fan 711AS is engineered for distance, stability, and coverage. It combines a pump-free hose-pressure misting structure with powerful 2,022 CFM airflow to project mist farther and create a larger cooling zone. To ensure consistent performance outdoors, the system is optimized for droplet size and airflow balance, enabling up to a 12°F temperature drop in open-air settings.

With IPX4 splash-proof, UV protection, MotionSync™ oscillation, and smart connectivity, the TurboCool™ Outdoor Misting Fan 711AS delivers a more powerful and reliable cooling solution for patios, backyards, and outdoor living spaces.

TurboPoly™ Fan 765S: The Most Powerful Matter-Ready Tabletop & Pedestal All-Rounder 3D Fan

The TurboPoly™ Fan 765S, the latest addition to DREO's flagship airflow lineup, is designed as a versatile solution for powerful whole-room circulation, while being the first DREO product to support Matter, with availability expected by the end of Q2, it marks an important step toward a more connected home experience.

Featuring a 2-in-1 convertible design with an auto-unfold tabletop function, it is suitable for a wide range of living spaces. Powered by the MotionSync™ 3D Airflow System, it uses a built-in gyroscope to enable remote pointing for precise and responsive airflow control. The system provides 150° horizontal and 100° vertical oscillation for dynamic, full-room coverage. With up to 1,500 CFM of airflow and a reach of 120 ft, the TurboPoly™ Fan 765S delivers strong and precise air circulation while maintaining ultra-quiet operation at just 20 dB.

Portable Air Conditioner 740S: IceCool™ System 2.0 with Inverter and Dual-Hose Architecture

Rounding out DREO's 2026 summer lineup, the Portable Air Conditioner 740S delivers more stable, efficient, and user-friendly cooling.

Built on IceCool™ System 2.0 with adaptive inverter technology and a dual-hose design, it represents DREO's most advanced portable AC architecture to date. As DREO's first model to combine inverter technology with a dual-hose design, the Portable Air Conditioner 740S improves temperature stability, energy efficiency, and real-world cooling performance. The inverter system adjusts compressor output dynamically, while the dual-hose design prevents negative pressure to deliver more consistent cooling.

With a 10,000 BTU (SACC) capacity, it covers spaces up to 400 ft² with balanced airflow. The Portable Air Conditioner 740S also features DREO's Real Drainage-Free System, automatically managing condensation to eliminate manual drainage — even in high humidity. Operating as quietly as 42 dB and supporting 3-in-1 modes (cooling, fan, dehumidification), the Portable Air Conditioner 740S offers a more convenient and adaptable cooling solution for modern homes.

"Summer comfort isn't defined by a single solution; it comes from addressing different challenges," said Joshua Gunn, Vice President at DREO. "With this lineup, we're introducing a set of technologies designed to solve airflow, cooling, and humidity in more effective and practical ways."

Pricing and Availability

The DREO TurboCool™ Misting Fan Series and TurboPoly™ Fan 765S are now officially available for purchase through DREO.com, Amazon, and authorized retail partners:

DREO TurboCool™ Misting Fan 765S: MSRP $199.99 (DREO.com | Amazon)

DREO TurboCool™ Misting Fan 516S: MSRP $99.99 (DREO.com | Amazon)

DREO TurboCool™ Outdoor Misting Fan 711AS: MSRP $179.99 (DREO.com | Amazon)

DREO TurboPoly™ Fan 765S: MSRP $159.99 (DREO.com | Amazon)

The DREO Portable Air Conditioner 740S will be available in May 2026 through DREO.com, Amazon, and authorized retail partners.

For detailed information about specifications and launch promotions, visit DREO or follow us on official social media channels.

ABOUT DREO

DREO, the home tech pioneer transforming everyday comfort through innovation and elegant design, continues to redefine modern living. Specializing in air comfort and smart kitchen solutions, DREO has earned the trust of over 30 million users. Proudly becoming the No.1 U.S. Home Comfort Growth Brand for Two Consecutive Years* and the No. 1 Household Fan Brand on Amazon U.S.** for Three Consecutive Years, DREO's products are known for their exceptional performance, energy efficiency, and seamless smart home integration, delivering both convenience and sustainability to households across the globe.

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*Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service. DREO was named the 2026 Winner in the U.S. Home Comfort category for Top Increase in Market Share (12 months ending October 2025), and the 2025 Winner for the Largest Dollar Share Increase in the U.S. Home Comfort category (12 months ending December 2024).

**Source: Ranking based on Stackline data for Amazon US retail sales of household fans from January 2022 to January 2025.

***Tested by DREO lab, using DREO TurboCool™ Misting Fan 765S at the lowest fan speed settings. Actual results may vary.

SOURCE DREO