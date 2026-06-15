Dresner Advisory Publishes AI, Data, and Analytics Governance Market Study

Emphasizes Need for Organizations to Adopt a Broader, Integrated Approach to Data Governance



NASHUA, N.H., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI, data, and analytics governance initiatives support a wide range of use cases, according to the Dresner Advisory Services AI, Data, and Analytics Governance Market Study. Executive dashboards and KPI reporting, financial planning and analysis, and operational performance monitoring are the top three use cases, according to this year's survey.

AI, data, and analytics governance provides the oversight and operating framework of information-related decision rights, principles, policies, processes, people, and technologies that enables an organization to achieve its business objectives. Dresner's AI, Data, and Analytics Governance study, now in its fourth edition, analyzes end user deployment and sentiment around the governance, including its relative importance, business use cases, governance practices and policies, and solutions support.

"As data environments grow more complex, traditional governance—focused only on isolated domains like master data—has become inadequate," said Saul Judah, distinguished analyst at Dresner Advisory. "Effective governance now must span data, analytic content, artificial intelligence/machine learning assets, including the assets they generate, supported by formal programs, empowered roles, and enabling technologies."

About half of respondents report that finding data and analytics content is somewhat difficult; the gradual ease of finding content has been encouraged by the increased prevalence of AI, and enterprise-wide sharing of assets.

However, as much of the assets that organizations are using and sharing is ungoverned and untrusted, this creates a significant challenge that will be faced by organizations in the next few years.

The study shows that 77% of organizations said the importance of achieving common trust in data, analytics and AI assets to support consistent governance decision making in the organization was either critical or very important. This signals that the demand for governance technologies and data catalogs with trust model capabilities will likely increase in the future.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for AI, Analytical Data infrastructure, Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, ERP, and related areas.

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SOURCE Dresner Advisory Services