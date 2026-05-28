Dresner Advisory Publishes 17th Edition Flagship Business Intelligence Market Study

Survey Shows AI Will Strongly Impact BI/Analytics Deployment Plans

NASHUA, N.H., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dresner Advisory's 2026 Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study features in-depth analyses on all aspects of the market. The 17th annual edition covers drivers, targeted users, success with BI, associated budget plans and allocations, objectives and achievements, adoption, product longevity and replacement, and strategic technologies and initiatives. It also features a new section exploring the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on BI.

According to the study, AI maturity has seen rapid growth in recent years. While past surveys indicated some reticence from respondents, results in 2026 showed far more maturity in than in past years, with 50% of all respondents indicating their maturity was either "advanced" or "intermediate".

"Our BI Market Study is highly valued for its unparalleled view of the market, illuminating the trends and changes in user behavior and sentiment spanning more than a decade," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "As such it provides valuable insights for organizations seeking to navigate the dynamic market landscape, especially as AI continues to grow in interest and deployments."

Nearly one-half of respondents indicated that AI had either moderately or significantly accelerated BI/analytics plans. Adding those whose plans were refocused by AI, that number jumped to nearly two-thirds of respondents. The education sector reported the highest AI-driven acceleration of BI plans, followed by technology, financial services, and healthcare.

The Dresner BI Market Study includes a comprehensive industry section that evaluates and assesses 19 suppliers of BI solutions and technology. Based on its trademark 33-measure evaluation criteria, vendors are ranked in four different representations – individual radar chart ratings with year-over-year performance comparisons, and three collective models including Value/Total Cost of Ownership.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for AI, Analytical Data infrastructure, Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, ERP, and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

[email protected]

978 254 5587

SOURCE Dresner Advisory Services