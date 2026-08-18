Dresner Advisory Services Announces 2026 Industry Excellence Awards

Leading Vendors Achieve High Ranking from Customers in Dresner's Annual Research

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dresner Advisory Services today named its 2026 Industry Excellence Awards winners, acknowledging vendors who achieved leadership rankings in the company's 2026 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence (BI) or Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Studies.

The studies are based on data collected from end users and provide broad assessments of current usage, key drivers, and technology priorities and comprehensive industry sections evaluating solutions and technology suppliers. Industry Excellence winners have achieved leadership based on customer ratings driven by Dresner's trademark 33-measurement system.

The Customer Experience model considers the real-world experience of customers as they work with a vendor's technology solution, plotting customer touch points against sentiment surrounding product and technology. The Vendor Credibility Model considers a vendor's relationship with customers, plotting perceived value for price paid against a "confidence" score. All ratings are driven solely by the voice of the customer.

"Our research focuses on the end users' experience, from discerning their technology priorities and usage trends, to obtaining firsthand input on their suppliers," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "Vendor ratings are driven by a comprehensive assessment by their users, across a detailed set of criteria, providing the most accurate appraisal of the supplier market. We congratulate this year's winners on receiving top marks from their customers in 2026."

2026 Industry Excellence Awards go to 12 vendors across 4 categories:

Overall Leaders

Overall Leader awards recognize vendors who demonstrate excellence across all categories of measurement: product/technology, sales and service, value, and confidence.

Overall Leaders for BI: Domo; ibi; insightsoftware; Qrvey; and Zoho

Overall Leaders for EPM: Pigment, Planful, Prophix®, and Wolters Kluwer (CCH® Tagetik)

Customer Experience and Technology Leaders

Customer Experience Leaders are vendors who demonstrate high levels of sales and service and product/technology. Technology Leaders are vendors with strong product offerings.

Technology Leaders for BI: Alteryx and Tableau

Customer Experience Leader for EPM: Unit4

Credibility and Trust Leaders

Credibility Leaders are vendors who demonstrate high value and confidence.

Trust Leaders are vendors whose customers reported a solid perceived confidence.

Alteryx is a Credibility Leader for BI.

Tableau is a Trust Leader for BI.

Unit4 is a Trust Leader for EPM.

Best in Class

The Market Studies use 33 measures to rate vendor performance. A "best in class" designation highlights vendors that exceed all others for a particular measure.

Vendors who are best in class for one or more measures include:

BI: Domo, ibi, insightsoftware, and Qrvey

EPM: Pigment, Planful, Prophix, and Wolters Kluwer (CCH® Tagetik)

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for AI, Analytical Data infrastructure, Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, ERP, and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

[email protected]

978 254 5587

SOURCE Dresner Advisory Services