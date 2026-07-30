Drew Grider Named No. 26 on Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors 2026 List for the Chicago Suburbs

Leelyn Smith President recognized among the top financial advisors in the Chicago suburbs, ranked 26 out of 270 advisors evaluated by Forbes and SHOOK Research

GENEVA, Ill., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leelyn Smith announced today that Drew Grider, CFA, President of the firm, has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors 2026 list, ranking No. 26 out of 270 advisors evaluated in the Chicago suburbs category. The annual ranking, produced by Forbes in partnership with SHOOK Research, identifies the country's top financial advisors through a rigorous evaluation of quantitative and qualitative criteria including industry experience, assets under management, client retention, compliance record, and the full breadth of client services delivered.

The 2026 list drew more than 52,000 nominations nationwide. SHOOK Research's evaluation process requires a minimum of seven years of advisor experience and weighs factors including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, and best practices identified through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and the absence of audited data.

President of Leelyn Smith, Drew Grider, named among Best-In-State Wealth Advisors by Forbes and Shook Research Post this

Grider built Leelyn Smith on the conviction that wealth management, tax strategy and execution, financial planning, accounting, and CFO services should operate as one coordinated practice rather than a collection of separate departments. That model now serves more than 900 families across 31 states, and the firm is growing, in no small part thanks to the other dedicated advisors on the team across wealth, tax, and financial planning.

"At the end of the day, the work is still about being a great advisor to the people who trust us. The integrated structure gives our team the context to do that work better. But what actually matters most is still showing up for our clients, knowing their situation deeply, and giving them our best thinking every time. I am proud of so many other advisors and people on our team for doing exactly that."

The recognition adds to a growing body of credentials for the firm, which has built its practice around a model that remains uncommon in the industry, with tax professionals and wealth advisors working together under one roof, coordinating across every dimension of a client's financial life.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, assets under management, and revenue generated for their firms. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research received compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking.

About Leelyn Smith

Leelyn Smith is an integrated advisory firm where wealth management, tax strategy and execution, financial planning, accounting, and CFO services operate as one coordinated practice. We're built at an intentional scale to deliver sophisticated, cross-functional expertise while maintaining the deep client relationships and true customization that define boutique service. Our team invests in understanding the complete story: your professional evolution, your family's priorities, the transitions you're navigating, and the legacy you're building. This foundation enables us to deliver proactive guidance tailored to every aspect of your financial life.

Media Contact:

Carley Mostar, CMO

Leelyn Smith

[email protected] | 773.987.2271

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Leelyn Smith, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial. Tax related services offered through Leelyn Smith Tax, LLC, a separate legal entity not affiliated with LPL Financial. LPL Financial does not offer tax advice or related services.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors 2026 ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2024 to 6/30/2025 and was released on 4/7/2026. Advisors considered have a minimum of seven years of experience. The algorithm weighs factors including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on this ranking. Leelyn Smith did not compensate Forbes or SHOOK Research for this award. This ranking is not indicative of future performance and does not represent any one client's experience.

Neither rankings nor recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any professional designation, certification, degree, or license, membership in any professional organization, or any amount of prior experience or success, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that the client will experience a certain level of results if the investment professional or the investment professional's firm is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. A fee was not paid by either the investment professional or the investment professional's firm to receive the ranking. The ranking is based upon specific criteria and methodology (see ranking criteria/methodology above). No ranking or recognition should be construed as an endorsement by any past or current client of the investment professional or the investment professional's firm. Leelyn Smith's Chief Compliance Officer remains available to address any questions regarding rankings and/or recognitions, including the criteria used for any reflected ranking.

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