Leelyn Smith Expands Integrated Advisory Team with Addition of Dan Coman, JD/MBA, CPA as Chief Family Office Strategist

GENEVA, Ill., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leelyn Smith, an integrated financial advisory firm serving business owners, executives, and families across 31 states, today announced the addition of Daniel G. Coman, JD/MBA, CPA as Chief Family Office Strategist, expanding the firm's capacity to coordinate legal, tax, and investment strategy for ultra-high net worth and family office clients.

Dan brings more than 35 years of experience advising business owners, executives, and ultra-high-net-worth families in estate planning, business succession, mergers and acquisitions, asset protection, philanthropy, and complex tax law. He holds a JD and MBA from the University of Illinois and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Illinois, a combination that is uncommon in advisory practice – where most professionals hold one or the other, rarely both, and rarer still with Dan's depth across federal tax law, corporate and real estate transactions, and estate strategy.

At Leelyn Smith, Dan serves in a consulting capacity, advising clients on the legal dimensions of estate planning, business transitions, asset protection, philanthropy, and multi-generational wealth strategies in coordination with the firm's wealth management and tax teams. Clients requiring legal representation are referred to qualified outside legal counsel. Learn more about Leelyn Smith's approach here.

"Dan is the kind of advisor who has seen everything – business exits, estate disputes, generational transitions, the moments where a family's financial life gets genuinely complicated. Having someone with that depth of experience across multiple sectors sitting with our clients, not across the table from them, changes what we are able to do for the people we serve." - Drew Grider, President, Leelyn Smith.

"I have spent my career at the intersection of tax, legal and financial complexity, and I have always believed those disciplines are more valuable when they work together than when they operate in sequence. Leelyn Smith is one of the few firms that has actually built that model. I look forward to bringing that coordination to their clients." Dan Coman, Chief Family Office Strategist.

Dan is also the Founder and Managing Member of Coman Law Group, LLC, a Naperville-based concierge law firm serving business owners and ultra-high net worth individuals and families.

About Leelyn Smith: Leelyn Smith is an integrated advisory firm where wealth management, tax strategy and execution, financial planning, accounting, and CFO services operate as one coordinated practice. We're built at intentional scale to deliver sophisticated, cross-functional expertise while maintaining the deep client relationships and true customization that define boutique service. Our team invests in understanding the complete story: your professional evolution, your family's priorities, the transitions you're navigating, and the legacy you're building. This foundation enables us to deliver proactive guidance tailored to every aspect of your financial life.

SOURCE Leelyn Smith