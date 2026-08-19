DrFirst Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for Advancing AI-Enhanced Medication Orchestration

DrFirst is honored for redefining medication management with its scalable platform that embeds intelligence directly in prescribing, making it more efficient for providers, pharmacies, and patients.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare organizations continue to navigate fragmented medication workflows, rising administrative complexity, and growing demands for faster patient access, DrFirst is transforming how prescriptions move from creation to fulfillment. The company is honored for its AI-enhanced medication orchestration platform with Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in Intelligent Medication Management, citing a new model of prescribing architecture that unites clinical insight, operational efficiency, and patient-centered care.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. DrFirst excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with evolving healthcare demands while executing innovations that deliver measurable improvements across clinical workflows. "DrFirst has advanced beyond its traditional role as a workflow enabler to emerge as a leader in AI-enhanced medication orchestration, fundamentally redefining how prescription orders are created and executed across the care continuum," said Sagar Mukhekar, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation, clinical intelligence, and stakeholder collaboration, DrFirst has evolved from a prescription workflow enabler into a comprehensive medication orchestration platform. By bringing real-time clinical, operational, and business context directly within prescribing workflows, the company helps providers make better-informed decisions while reducing administrative burden, speeding therapy initiation, and improving patient access to medications. A defining example is the concept of the "fully optimized prescription," which arrives at the pharmacy ready to fill, with potential roadblocks resolved.

Innovation remains central to DrFirst's approach. The company's platform delivers actionable decision support throughout the prescribing process, helping providers resolve barriers before a prescription reaches the pharmacy. By addressing challenges such as prior authorization, coverage requirements, and pharmacy-specific considerations, fewer surprises happen downstream and patients start therapy sooner.

"Our investment in AI and agentic automation means we can surface the options available for each specific patient, resolve coverage and pharmacy roadblocks before the prescription is sent, and give the care team a path forward rather than another alert," said Laizer Kornwasser, CEO of DrFirst. "This recognition from Frost & Sullivan affirms that intelligence belongs in the workflow, not alongside it."

DrFirst's commitment to customer experience further positions it as a leader in medication management. By connecting providers, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), and patients through a unified platform, the company simplifies complex workflows and improves coordination across the healthcare continuum. Its prescription engagement solution also helps strengthen provider-patient relationships, delivering personalized medication information that improves adherence and health outcomes.

Frost & Sullivan commends DrFirst for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. Its sustained investment in AI, extensive industry experience, and deep stakeholder relationships are shaping the future of medication management. Through its scalable platform, DrFirst is helping healthcare organizations reduce friction, improve provider productivity, and deliver more effective patient care.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About DrFirst

For 25 years, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. The company has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including TIME's list of the World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2025, recognizing the company's medication management solutions and integrated workflows that make every step of the patient journey easier, from first prescription to ongoing adherence. DrFirst solutions help over 100 million patients a year and are used by more than 670,000 providers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com.

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan