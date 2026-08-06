Drilling Tools International Corp. Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ: DTI) ("DTI" or the "Company"), a global oilfield services company that designs, engineers, manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in onshore and offshore horizontal and directional drilling operations, as well as other cutting-edge solutions across the well life cycle, today reported its results for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

For the second quarter of 2026, DTI generated total consolidated revenue of $38.1 million. Second quarter Tool Rental revenue was $29.6 million, and Product Sales revenue totaled approximately $8.5 million. Net Loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter was approximately $1.8 million, or a loss of $0.05 per share. Adjusted Net Loss(1) was $575,000 and Adjusted EPS(1) for the second quarter was a loss of $0.02 per share. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $8.4 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2) was $4.1 million. As of June 30, 2026, DTI had $2.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, and Net Debt(1) of $51.7 million.

Wayne Prejean, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I'm pleased with our performance in the second quarter, which reflects the resilience of our operations, the benefits of our geographic diversification and the durability of our unique platform. Despite softer North American land activity and disruption in the Middle East, we delivered strong results, most notably our Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which improved considerably on both a sequential and year-over-year basis. We are building solid momentum, and it's evident that the strength of our differentiated business model and disciplined execution is creating earnings power that will only grow as activity improves.

"As we look forward, we are encouraged by early signs of recovery in several of the key regions in which we operate. The U.S. land rig count built steadily through the second quarter, adding more than 20 rigs in June alone to finish above the prior-year June level, and added nearly 19 more in July, with additions of bottom-hole assembly rigs, the largest part of our business, outpacing that broader market growth. In Canada, the softness that weighed on activity early in the quarter has abated, with the rig count building through June to finish the quarter above prior-year levels and pointing to a firming market as the year progresses. In Europe and the Gulf of America, our ClearPath stabilizer technology is gaining real traction in offshore markets, where the highest-spec operators are placing a premium on its performance. New awards related to this cutting-edge technology are expected to drive a material step-up in our European contribution in the second half of the year, and we expect these awards to represent the first of many wins to come. In the Middle East, our targeted footprint and specialized product lines have kept demand for our tools steady through a disruptive period, leaving substantial opportunities still ahead of us. Given our confidence in a strong second half to 2026, we are reaffirming our full-year guidance ranges, which represent growth at the midpoint compared to our 2025 results.

"We are excited about the future and believe we are well positioned to benefit from recent activity trends. We have built a solid foundation, further strengthened by our recent acquisitions, as we continue to penetrate new markets and grow throughout the Eastern Hemisphere. Our differentiated technology portfolio is enabling us to win new business on improving commercial terms, and price-focused customers are returning to DTI as they come to appreciate the value we deliver in the field. As we have done successfully in the past, we will continue to strategically evaluate growth opportunities, including accretive acquisitions that meet our stringent return profile, but always with a disciplined focus on profitable growth and lasting value creation for our shareholders," concluded Prejean.

2026 Full Year Outlook

Revenue

$155 million



—



$170 million Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$35 million



—



$45 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)

23 %



—



26 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2)

$17 million



—



$22 million



















(1) Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Basic EPS, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for a discussion of reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (2) Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures.

2026 Second Quarter Conference Call Information

DTI's 2026 second quarter conference call can be accessed live via dial-in or webcast on Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) by dialing 201-389-0869 and asking for the DTI call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or via live webcast by logging onto the webcast at this URL address: https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events. An audio replay will be available through August 14, 2026 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13761577#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected].

About Drilling Tools International Corp.

DTI is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. With roots dating back to 1984, DTI operates from 15 service and support centers across North America and maintains 11 international service and support centers across the EMEA and APAC regions. To learn more about DTI, please visit: www.drillingtools.com.

Contact:

DTI Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding DTI and its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example, statements about: (1) the demand for DTI's products and services, which is influenced by the general level activity in the oil and gas industry; (2) DTI's ability to retain its customers, particularly those that contribute to a large portion of its revenue; (3) DTI's ability to employ and retain a sufficient number of skilled and qualified workers, including its key personnel; (4) DTI's ability to source tools and raw materials at a reasonable cost; (5) DTI's ability to market its services in a competitive industry; (6) DTI's ability to execute, integrate and realize the benefits of acquisitions, and manage the resulting growth of its business; (7) potential liability for claims arising from damage or harm caused by the operation of DTI's tools, or otherwise arising from the dangerous activities that are inherent in the oil and gas industry; (8) DTI's ability to obtain additional capital; (9) potential political, regulatory, economic and social disruptions in the countries in which DTI conducts business, including changes in tax laws or tax rates; (10) DTI's dependence on its information technology systems, in particular Customer Order Management Portal and Support System, for the efficient operation of DTI's business; (11) DTI's ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and rules, including those related to the environment, greenhouse gases and climate change; (12) DTI's ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; (13) the potential for volatility in the market price of DTI's common stock; (14) the impact of increased legal, accounting, administrative and other costs incurred as a public company, including the impact of possible shareholder litigation; (15) the potential for issuance of additional shares of DTI's common stock or other equity securities; (16) DTI's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; and (17) other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in DTI's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties including those described in Part I, Item 1A – "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 6, 2026 and in comparable "Risk Factor" sections of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed after such Form 10-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management of DTI, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to DTI's management and are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of DTI. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in DTI's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Drilling Tools International Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Three Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025 Revenue, net:







Tool rental

$ 29,572

$ 32,756 Product sale

8,500

6,665 Total revenue, net

38,072

39,421 Costs and other deductions:







Cost of tool rental revenue

7,655

7,402 Cost of product sale revenue

3,258

2,494 Selling, general, and administrative expense

19,896

21,023 Depreciation and amortization expense

6,916

6,830 Interest expense, net

1,111

1,336 Loss (gain) on asset disposal

(2)

85 Goodwill impairment

—

— Other operating and non-operating expense, net

1,106

1,912 Total costs and other deductions

39,940

41,082 Income (loss) before income tax expense

(1,868)

(1,661) Income tax benefit (expense)

76

(746) Net income (loss)

$ (1,792)

$ (2,407) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(4)

— Net income (loss) attributable to Drilling Tools International shareholders

$ (1,788)

$ (2,407) Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.05)

$ (0.07) Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.05)

$ (0.07) Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,276,155

35,573,749 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,276,155

35,573,749 Comprehensive income (loss):







Net income (loss)

$ (1,792)

$ (2,407) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

131

2,199 Comprehensive income (loss):

(1,661)

(208) Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(4)

— Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Drilling Tools International shareholders

$ (1,657)

$ (208)



Drilling Tools International Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025 Revenue, net:







Tool rental

$ 58,482

$ 67,289 Product sale

17,549

15,012 Total revenue, net

76,031

82,301 Costs and other deductions:







Cost of tool rental revenue

15,405

15,090 Cost of product sale revenue

6,620

6,051 Selling, general, and administrative expense

40,122

42,633 Depreciation and amortization expense

13,843

13,552 Interest expense, net

2,124

2,645 Loss (gain) on asset disposal

(2)

72 Goodwill impairment

—

1,901 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

1,882

3,846 Total costs and other deductions

79,994

85,790 Income (loss) before income tax expense

(3,963)

(3,489) Income tax benefit (expense)

633

(587) Net income (loss)

$ (3,330)

$ (4,076) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(2)

— Net income (loss) attributable to Drilling Tools International shareholders

$ (3,328)

$ (4,076) Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.09)

$ (0.11) Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.09)

$ (0.11) Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,202,327

35,583,139 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,202,327

35,583,139 Comprehensive income (loss):







Net income (loss)

$ (3,330)

$ (4,076) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

(623)

3,141 Comprehensive income (loss):

(3,953)

(935) Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(2)

— Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Drilling Tools International shareholders

$ (3,951)

$ (935)



Drilling Tools International Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





June 30,

December 31,



2026

2025 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 2,520

$ 3,648 Accounts receivable, net

43,494

37,683 Related party note receivable, current

1,541

1,541 Inventories

20,160

18,149 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,073

3,866 Total current assets

73,788

64,887 Property, plant and equipment, net

71,815

72,602 Operating lease right-of-use asset

24,458

25,181 Intangible assets, net

38,143

39,674 Goodwill, net

14,543

14,616 Deferred financing costs, net

512

468 Related party note receivable, less current portion

4,019

3,836 Deposits and other long-term assets

1,313

917 Total assets

$ 228,591

$ 222,181 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 14,544

$ 9,785 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

8,759

10,711 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

4,639

4,335 Current maturities of long-term debt

5,932

5,989 Total current liabilities

33,874

30,820 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

20,552

21,494 Revolving line of credit

39,330

25,000 Long-term debt, less current portion

8,957

14,827 Deferred tax liabilities, net

6,157

7,167 Total liabilities

108,870

99,308 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity







Common stock, $0.0001 par value, shares authorized 125,000,000; issued 36,057,592 and

35,661,297, respectively; outstanding 35,282,224 and 35,156,128, respectively

4

4 Less: Treasury stock at cost, 775,368 and 505,169 shares, respectively

(2,192)

(1,265) Additional paid-in-capital

132,528

130,801 Accumulated deficit

(10,670)

(7,343) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

41

664 Total Drilling Tools International shareholder's equity

119,711

122,861 Non-controlling interest

10

12 Total Equity

119,721

122,873 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 228,591

$ 222,181





Drilling Tools International Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)















For the six months ended June 30,



2026

2025 Cash flows provided (used in) by operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ (3,330)

$ (4,076) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

13,843

13,552 Amortization of deferred financing costs

85

174 Non-cash lease expense

2,611

2,466 Unrealized loss (gain) on currency translation

(389)

567 Write off of excess and obsolete inventory

11

510 Write off of excess and obsolete property and equipment

—

195 Provision (recovery) for credit losses

241

356 Deferred tax expense (benefit)

(1,195)

(1,766) Loss (gain) on sale of property

(2)

72 Gain on sale of lost-in-hole equipment

(7,249)

(5,454) Stock-based compensation expense

1,627

1,183 Interest income on related party note receivable

(184)

(182) Goodwill impairment

—

1,901 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

(6,159)

453 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,128)

670 Inventories

(797)

1,291 Operating lease liabilities

(2,446)

(2,250) Accounts payable

3,485

(3,963) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(2,490)

(1,073) Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

(5,466)

4,626 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:







Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

—

(5,622) Purchase of intangible assets

(762)

(1,095) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

—

38 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

(11,916)

(12,594) Proceeds from sale of lost-in-hole equipment

8,992

7,132 Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

(3,686)

(12,141) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of stock options

101

— Payment of deferred financing costs

(129)

— Purchase of treasury stock

(706)

(608) Repayment of term loan

(5,163)

(2,500) Repayment of promissory note

(462)

(442) Proceeds from revolving line of credit

35,789

33,789 Repayment on revolving line of credit

(21,459)

(27,791) Net cash flows provided by financing activities

7,971

2,448 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates

53

27 Net change in cash

(1,128)

(5,040) Cash at beginning of period

3,648

6,185 Cash at end of period

$ 2,520

$ 1,145













Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin, Net Debt, Adjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) measures. Each of these metrics is a "non-GAAP financial measure" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net earnings or cash flows as determined by GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) restructuring charges, (iv) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance of our business.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful because they allow us to supplement the GAAP measures in order to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures. We use Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a financial performance measure for planning, forecasting, and evaluating our performance. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to enable investors and others to perform comparisons of current and historical performance of the Company. As a performance measure, rather than a liquidity measure, the most closely comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss).

Net Debt is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Net Debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. We use Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining our leverage position since we have the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of our cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt. As of June 30, 2026, Net Debt was $51.7 million, calculated as current maturities of long-term debt of $5.9 million, revolving line of credit of $39.3 million and long-term debt, less current portion of $9.0 million, less cash and cash equivalents of $2.5 million.

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as consolidated net income (loss) adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) restructuring charges, (iii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iv) income tax expense (or loss) which is calculated by applying a 25% effective tax rate to adjusted pre-tax income (or loss), and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of the ongoing performance of our business. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful because it allows us to exclude certain items in evaluating our operating performance.

We define Adjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share as the quotient of adjusted net income (loss) and diluted weighted average common shares. We believe that Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share provides useful information to investors because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance on a diluted per share basis.

This release also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations of estimated Adjusted EBITDA and estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow to estimated net income (loss) include estimates of interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, management fees, other expense, stock option exercise, goodwill impairment, transaction expense, and capital expenditures, which are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events.

The following tables and narrative reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated:

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Three months ended June 30,



2026

2025 Net income (loss)

$ (1,792)

$ (2,407) Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

(76)

746 Depreciation and amortization

6,916

6,830 Interest expense, net

1,111

1,336 Stock option expense

908

642 Management fees

188

188 Loss (gain) on sale of property

(1)

85 Goodwill impairment

—

— Transaction expense

832

215 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

272

1,697 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,358

$ 9,332























Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025 Net income (loss)

$ (3,330)

$ (4,076) Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

(633)

587 Depreciation and amortization

13,843

13,552 Interest expense, net

2,124

2,645 Stock option expense

1,627

1,183 Management fees

375

375 Loss (gain) on sale of property

(2)

71 Goodwill impairment

—

1,901 Transaction expense

1,234

947 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

647

2,900 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15,885

$ 20,085



Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Three months ended June 30,



2026

2025 Net income (loss)

$ (1,792)

$ (2,407) Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

(76)

746 Depreciation and amortization

6,916

6,830 Interest expense, net

1,111

1,336 Stock option expense

908

642 Management fees

188

188 Loss (gain) on sale of property

(1)

85 Goodwill impairment

—

— Transaction expense

832

215 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

272

1,697 Capital expenditures

(4,229)

(7,551) Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 4,129

$ 1,781























Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025 Net income (loss)

$ (3,330)

$ (4,076) Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

(633)

587 Depreciation and amortization

13,843

13,552 Interest expense, net

2,124

2,645 Stock option expense

1,627

1,183 Management fees

375

375 Loss (gain) on sale of property

(2)

71 Goodwill impairment

—

1,901 Transaction expense

1,234

947 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

647

2,900 Capital expenditures

(11,916)

(12,594) Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 3,969

$ 7,491



Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Three months ended June 30,



2026

2025 Net income (loss)

$ (1,792)

$ (2,407) Add (deduct):







Transaction expense

832

215 Goodwill impairment

—

— Restructuring charges

48

629 Software implementation

222

316 Income tax expense (benefit)

(76)

746 Adjusted Income Before Tax

$ (766)

$ (501) Adjusted Income tax expense (benefit)

(192)

125 Adjusted Net Income (loss)

$ (575)

$ (626) Adjusted Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02) Adjusted Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02) Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,276,155

35,573,749 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,276,155

35,573,749













Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025 Net income (loss)

$ (3,330)

$ (4,076) Transaction expense

1,234

947 Goodwill impairment

—

1,901 Restructuring charges

262

998 Software implementation

353

448 Income tax expense (benefit)

(633)

587 Adjusted Income Before Tax

$ (2,114)

$ 805 Adjusted Income tax expense (benefit)

(529)

201 Adjusted Net Income (loss)

$ (1,586)

$ 604 Adjusted Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.05)

$ 0.02 Adjusted Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.05)

$ 0.02 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,202,327

35,583,139 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,202,327

35,622,914



Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2026



Low

High Net income (loss)

$ (500)

$ 1,000 Add (deduct):







Interest expense, net

3,500

4,500 Income tax expense (benefit)

-

1,200 Depreciation and amortization

27,500

30,000 Management fees

700

800 Other expense

800

1,500 Stock option expense

3,000

4,000 Goodwill impairment

-

- Transaction expense

-

2,000 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 35,000

$ 45,000 Revenue

155,000

170,000 Adjusted EBITDA Margin

23 %

26 %



Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2026



Low

High Net income (loss)

$ (500)

$ 1,000 Add (deduct):







Interest expense, net

3,500

4,500 Income tax expense (benefit)

-

1,200 Depreciation and amortization

27,500

30,000 Management fees

700

800 Other expense

800

1,500 Stock option expense

3,000

4,000 Goodwill impairment

-

- Transaction expense

-

2,000 Capital expenditures

(18,000)

(23,000) Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 17,000

$ 22,000 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin

11 %

13 %

SOURCE Drilling Tools International Corp.